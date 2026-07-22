How conservative candidates can win the abortion conversation

(The Daily Signal) – The 2026 election season is well underway, and as usual, Democratic candidates are embracing radical, up-to-birth abortion messaging armed with support from Big…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – The 2026 election season is well underway, and as usual, Democratic candidates are embracing radical, up-to-birth abortion messaging armed with support from Big Abortion.

Once upon a time, some Democrats promoted abortion to keep it “safe, legal, and rare,” or so they said. But in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the pro-abortion Left is pushing for nothing less than extreme, all-trimester abortion policies at every turn.

On Capitol Hill, Democratic members en masse support the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill to legalize abortions in all fifty states. Meanwhile, voters in Virginia, Nevada, and Idaho are facing radical abortion ballot measures this fall.

But the truth is that the Left’s up-to-birth abortion extremism is out of touch with the American people. Americans’ views on abortion are much more diverse than the abortion lobby will admit. In January 2026, Marist polling found that 57% of Americans (including 37% of self-described Democrats) support limiting abortion by law to the first trimester of pregnancy. A 2022 Harvard/Harris poll found only 10% of Americans support abortion up to birth.

The Left paints pro-lifers as “extreme,” but the Democratic National Committee’s own abortion position abandons the American mainstream. As such, silence on abortion is not a winning strategy for conservatives. Conservative candidates have an opportunity to meet Americans with persuasive pro-life messaging and win voters in the process—here is how to win the conversation.

Challenging the narrative

The Left’s abortion extremism is cloaked in euphemisms like “basic healthcare,” “pro-choice,” “my body, my choice,” “bodily autonomy,” and “reproductive freedom,” but good pro-life messaging reveals what these shallow euphemisms are designed to hide.

First, abortion always intentionally kills an innocent human being. Health care heals; it does not kill, so abortion is not health care. Second, the abortion industry does not offer “freedom” or “choices.” It sells and profits from one service for mothers: abortion. That applies to both brick-and-mortar abortion clinics and online abortion drug vendors.

Planned Parenthood’s abortion numbers, for example, are skyrocketing as general clinical services plummet. Per their own reports, breast exams, cancer screenings, and pap smears are down 70% from 2010; contraception services are down 39%. In 2023-2024, prenatal services made up only 1.7% of total services, miscarriage care 0.9%, and adoption referrals 0.5%. The remaining 96.9% of pregnancy-related services at Planned Parenthood are exclusively abortions.

As the abortion giant rakes in cash selling abortions, it is doing so to women’s detriment. The New York Times reported that patients and Planned Parenthood staff alike are concerned about botched abortions, nerve-damaging IUD insertions, outdated and inadequate clinics, and frequent health-code violations.

One such botched abortion killed 18-year-old Lexi Arguello. When Lexi began to bleed out at a Colorado Planned Parenthood, the staff stalled calling an ambulance. When they finally did, they requested the ambulance drive without its lights to avoid attention. Lexi died in the hospital.

Abortion drugs, which are now responsible for more than two-thirds of abortions, are much the same. Eleven percent of women experience a serious adverse medical event, such as severe hemorrhaging or sepsis, after taking mifepristone for an at-home abortion.

Women are not being informed of these risks, are not seeing doctors to rule out ectopic pregnancies (which can be fatal when combined with mifepristone), and certainly are not being informed about the trauma of seeing their baby’s hands, feet, and face in their toilet after their abortion.

On top of that, unregulated abortion drugs sent via mail empower abusers, traffickers, and criminals to cover up their crimes, perpetuate abuse, and force unwanted abortions on women and girls. Seventy percent of Americans agree that the abortion drug should not be sent in the mail without physician oversight.

Abortion hurts women, and conservative candidates need to make that clear. They can win the abortion conversation by exposing the undeniable abuses the abortion industry perpetuates in spite of the Left’s flowery euphemisms. Abortion and the abortion industry do not offer “care,” “choices,” or “freedom,” and the American people deserve the truth. Transparency is a winning strategy.

Real choices and pro-woman alternatives to abortion

The winning pro-life message has something pro-choice politicians cannot offer: hope. Women do not need Planned Parenthood’s 500 abortion clinics. Nineteen thousand federally qualified health centers (FQHC)—already funded by the government and available for Medicaid users and underserved communities—provide the general and sexual health care Planned Parenthood cannot.

What is more, almost 3,000 Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRC), often operated by charitable people of faith, offer fully informed choices and genuine care for pregnant women, including but not limited to breastfeeding information, clothing, household and baby supplies, family-planning education, financial assistance, food and nutrition assistance, housing support, adoption services and legal support, mentorship, work and education opportunities, OB-GYN and other health care services, perinatal hospice, pregnancy and infant-loss counseling, ultrasounds and prenatal diagnostic services, information about the reversal of the abortion pill, services for domestic and sexual violence, substance-abuse recovery, and support services for abortion survivors and their families.

Between FQHCs and PRCs, there are well over 20,000 centers with a range of life-affirming, fully informed choices for women compared with a total of just 753 abortion centers across the country. Sixty percent of women who had abortions report they would have preferred to carry their pregnancies to term if they had received greater support, resources, or assistance. Those resources exist, outnumbering abortion centers 30 to 1.

The pro-life message is holistically pro-woman, offers genuine choices to mothers and fathers in all walks of life, and promotes real, quality care for mothers and babies alike. Sitting silent on the sidelines of the Left’s hottest campaign issue will not help conservatives win support.

The American people deserve honesty, transparency, and a sincere alternative to the radically pro-abortion DNC platform. The Left’s up-to-birth abortion extremism is not a good fit for Americans, and the pro-life message is a winning strategy.