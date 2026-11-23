(The Daily Signal) – The Republican establishment on Capitol Hill is working to punish conservative members for wielding their power on the House floor. The effort to bring the party together with…

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(The Daily Signal) – The Republican establishment on Capitol Hill is working to punish conservative members for wielding their power on the House floor. The effort to bring the party together with a “petty” rule change could lead to more division than ever before.

House Freedom Caucus members are known to challenge leadership on rule votes—the procedure before voting on a bill—to advance their conservative priorities and pressure the party.

Now, some Republicans are discussing possible disciplinary action for members who vote against GOP leadership.

“I think it’s petty. It’s not forward thinking. It’s backwards thinking and revenge focused,” Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told the Daily Signal.

“Voting against a rule is the least offensive thing that you can do to your conference,” Burlison told the Daily Signal. “You’re simply tapping the brakes on the train that’s leaving the station and requesting that your bags get added to the train,” he added.

The power of the rule vote

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, characterized voting against a rule as lawmakers wielding their individual authority, saying they aren’t voting against Republicans but are “simply asking for a better rule” or “a better bill.”

In the 119th Congress, only four rules were fully defeated on the House floor, down from seven during the 118th Congress. In all but one case, the House passed the bills related to the rule within two legislative weeks.

House Freedom Caucus members contrasted rule-vote negotiations with the record number of discharge petitions this Congress, in which Republicans joined Democrats in advancing their priorities.

“So, if they punish us for simply asking for a better rule, then we’re going to have to look at options, as much as we want to caucus with the Republican Conference,” Self continued.

The possible split

At least three House Freedom Caucus members floated the possibility of a split from the conference if the rule change were to pass, including Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Burlison, and Self.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., who said he hopes never to see a split in the GOP conference, told the Daily Signal that while it has never happened before, it is theoretically possible for any group to split from its conference.

According to Griffith, a group would be need at least 15 members to split away. However, he made it clear that this is not something he wants to happen to the GOP.

Crane and Burlison, however, spoke candidly about a possible split in the conference.

“There’s a really good chance that members of the House Freedom Caucus, that this would affect the most, and even those adjacent to us, are likely to start our own conference [if the rule proposal passes],” Crane told the Daily Signal.

“There is absolutely a non-zero chance that this could happen,” Burlison said confidently, claiming that it is something they have explored.

“If the conference wants to start ejecting us from committees or start punishing us because … we want to actually vote the way that we campaigned and vote the way that our Republican voters want us to vote, if they’re going to do that, then they’ll leave us no choice but to form our own conference,” Burlison concluded.

Not all House Freedom Caucus members as decided as Crane and Burlison. At least two members wanted to wait until they saw the language of the rule change before deciding.

“Republicans succeed when we work together, not when we punish each other,” a House Freedom Caucus spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Signal.

“Going back to the [House Speaker John] Boehner era, centralized rules that silenced rank-and-file members only weaken our ability to fight for the Americans who sent us here. The House Freedom Caucus remains committed to an open process that lets every member be a strong voice for the people back home. This is the moment to stand united against Democrats, not to divide our own ranks. We’re on the same team. Let’s act like it and deliver for the country,” the spokesperson’s statement concluded.

The proposal to change the rules and discipline members will be decided by GOP leadership and could be voted on in the conference following the Thanksgiving recess.

(Image Credit: Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Missouri, Heartlander News)