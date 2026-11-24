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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The House Ethics Committee found Monday that Democratic California Rep. Jimmy Gomez made “unwelcome sexual advances” toward a former Hill staffer.

The former staffer, identified as “Witness 1,” testified that Gomez sexually assaulted her at a bar and later inside his office in 2024, according to the committee’s report. The committee found that the congressman violated House ethics laws and that he could potentially face criminal sexual assault charges.

“Representative Gomez’s interactions with Witness 1 constitute sexual misconduct in violation of House Rules and merit consideration by the full House. Specifically, Representative Gomez violated clauses 1 and 18(b) of the Code of Official Conduct by making unwelcome sexual advances and engaging in unwelcome sexual conduct towards a House staffer and disregarding the power imbalance inherent in his relationship with House staffers,” the report read.

“The Committee also notes that Representative Gomez’s behavior towards Witness 1 could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse,” the report continued.

Gomez’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The former staffer said she first met Gomez at a birthday party in February 2024 and later saw him at a bar on Capitol Hill. At the bar, witnesses testified that Gomez sat very close to the former staffer and allegedly caressed her legs at a bar, according to the report. The former staffer said that Gomez “put his hand down [her] skirt and then put his fingers inside of [her].” She testified that she ran to the bathroom and began to cry.

Gomez said himself and the then-staffer consensually kissed and had sexual contact when they left the bar, according to the report.

“Witness 1” testified that she entered Gomez’s office in July 2024, where he grabbed her body as she attempted to leave and tried to kiss her, according to the report.

The committee opened an investigation in August after he was accused of kissing a much younger aide who worked for a different member of Congress. Gomez said he made mistakes that caused his family pain, but argued his actions did not violate the law or House rules.

“And I opened the door, and he grabbed my arm and he, like, grabbed my body and, like, pushed it into his and started caressing my back and, like, put his hand on my face and, like, tried to kiss me,” “Witness 1” said, accordion to the report. “And, at that point, I said, no. Like, I have to go. Like, I need to leave. And then I pushed him off of me and — or I was trying to push off of him, and he wouldn’t let go. And, at some point I, like, succeeded in pushing him off of me, and then I just ran out.”

The committee concluded that Gomez engaged in “aggressive and inappropriate” behavior and had reason to know his advances were unwelcome.

“Representative Gomez’s unwanted sexual advances toward Witness 1 violated clause 18(b) and clause 1 of the Code of Official Conduct. In addition to the direct and immediate impacts borne by Witness 1, Representative Gomez’s conduct made House employment more toxic and less safe … This is not acceptable,” the committee wrote.

Gomez lost his reelection bid to Democratic California Rep.-elect Angela Gonzales-Torres, a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member, by a 62% to 37% margin.

The former staffer’s attorneys told CNN that Gomez “sexually harassed and assaulted” their client.

“Representative Gomez abused the power given to him by the voters when he violated this young woman, effectively destroying her dreams of a career in public Service,” attorneys Lisa J. Banks and Sarah E. Nesbitt said.

Gomez previously acknowledged that he caused “real pain” to his wife and family, but denied violating any House ethics rules.

“Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family,” Gomez said in June. “Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most.”

The committee found Monday that Republican Georgia Rep. Mike Collins’ office improperly paid a woman through the House internship program and accepted unpaid communications work from her. The committee announced Monday it referred former congressional aide Brandon Phillips to the full House of Representatives for contempt of Congress proceedings after he repeatedly evaded subpoenas related to Collins.

The committee concluded that Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls improperly used a company that he owned as a political committee.

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales resigned from Congress over sexual misconduct allegations in April. Gonzales admitted to having an affair with an aide who later set herself on fire in September 2025.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards dropped his reelection bid on Aug. 5 after the Ethics Committee concluded he engaged in inappropriate behavior with two former female staffers.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Jimmy Gomez campaign website)