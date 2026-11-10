Honda bringing $3B plant to Ohio

(The Center Square) – Honda on Monday announced plans for a $3 billion manufacturing plant in central Ohio to boost its production of hybrid vehicles, a project that could bring 2,000 jobs to…

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(The Center Square) – Honda on Monday announced plans for a $3 billion manufacturing plant in central Ohio to boost its production of hybrid vehicles, a project that could bring 2,000 jobs to the area between East Liberty and Marysville.

It will be the company’s ninth auto-related production facility in the U.S. with production expected to launch in 2029, the company said in a news release.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday approved Honda for an undisclosed amount of tax credit. The exact amount, the authority says, is to be made public after a final agreement is executed. Start of construction is pending government approvals.

“While supporting growing demand for hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles, the plant will provide Honda with the flexibility to adapt production as customer demand, market conditions and electrification trends evolve,” the company said in a statement made available to The Center Square.

Honda chose Ohio because of its highly skilled workforce and proximity to the company’s American supply base.

“Honda’s leadership could have chosen to build this plant anywhere in the world, but they chose Ohio because there are so many advantages to being here,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “For almost half a century, Honda and Ohio have grown together, and generations of families have built their careers on Honda’s manufacturing lines. Today’s announcement isn’t just an investment in a new facility – it’s an investment in Ohio’s people and Ohio’s future.”

Ohio was recently voted by the network CNBC as the best state in the U.S. to do business.

“Companies choose Ohio because they can move faster, plan with confidence, and scale without unnecessary roadblocks,” the network said. “With the right sites, reliable infrastructure, abundant energy, storied manufacturing legacy, world-class workforce, and a spirit of innovation, Ohio gives businesses every advantage to compete and win.”

The Ohio plant is part of a growing network of investments the company is making in the U.S. “that will expand and strengthen an integrated U.S. production network to boost production of hybrid-electric vehicles and the engines and hybrid systems that power them,” Honda said Monday.

With investments also in Georgia and Alabama, Honda will eventually make 1.3 million vehicles a year in the United States, according to a release.

“Honda also plans to pursue assistance from JobsOhio, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed,” a release said.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation funded by profits from liquor franchise rights it purchased from the state of Ohio in 2013, according to its website.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Honda)