Heroes thwart attempted hijacking of Tel Aviv-bound flight, saving numerous Israeli and American lives 

All 174 passengers, including four Americans, aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv are safe following what Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called an “attempted jihadist terrorist attack”…

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All 174 passengers, including four Americans, aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv are safe following what Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called an “attempted jihadist terrorist attack” Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, FlyDubai Flight 1073 dropped about 16,000 feet in a single minute when the co-pilot, an Omani national, stabbed the pilot and attempted to commandeer the plane. He was stopped after passengers managed to break into the cockpit and subdue him.

The pilot, identified as Indian national Capt. Smit Machchhar, is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for his injuries. He was stabilized at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, where the plane made an emergency landing, and later airlifted to a hospital in Doha, Qatar, Fox News reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi both praised Machchhar as a hero.

“We salute the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who, in spite of being gravely injured, showed remarkable courage that saved the lives of many. He is receiving medical attention and is safe. We wish and pray for his speedy recovery. The nation proudly stands with him,” Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said Wednesday.

Passengers described the sudden disruption.

“Suddenly the airplane dropped, massive turbulence for 20, 30 seconds, and then balanced, and then once again dropped for ten seconds, and balanced again, and then we saw that, in the front of the aircraft there was a riot,” passenger Almog Italie told CBS News.

A dentist helped treat Machchhar’s injuries, while two other pilots aboard landed the plane safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Fox reports.

“He gave an immediate treatment to this brave Indian pilot who was attacked by this Omani pilot, and then he says, ‘listen, hold on for a second.’ He rushes back to his wife, tells her, ‘Here’s your job, you. I’m going back in there. You take care of the passengers.’ And that’s the way it worked. It was just incredible teamwork,” Netanyahu told Fox & Friends.

Pilot ‘slipped through a loophole’

Netanyahu said the co-pilot, who is in custody and being interrogated, “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.” Israel only permits pilots who have diplomatic relations with the country to fly there, Netanyahu said, adding that the co-pilot must have “slipped through a loophole,” according to Fox.

“Well, he was an Omani national and we have constraints that say you can’t have pilots from countries that don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel,” he said.

Netanyahu praised the passengers, who were mostly Israelis, saying they prevented a “huge disaster.”

“I salute these heroes, who displayed exceptional resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives. They prevented a huge disaster,” he said.

FlyDubai has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Israel, the company announced Wednesday. All 174 passengers arrived safely in Tel Aviv Wednesday evening, according to the Jerusalem Post.

(Image credit: Capt. Smit Machchhar/Israel Foreign Ministry; Background, Screenshot/FlyDubai.com)