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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The director of federal affairs for Gun Owners of America (GOA) accused the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of ignoring laws that prohibited the creation of a firearms registry through digitized records of firearms sales in testimony Wednesday.

“I am here to tell you that ATF has ignored Congress. The national data bank [Republican Ohio] Congressman [Del] Latta warned about now exists. Right now, in a record center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the ATF holds more than 1.4 billion records that identify which Americans own which guns,” GOA Director of Federal Affairs Aidan Johnston told the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on federal law enforcement during a Wednesday hearing. “Those records are searchable and they can be weaponized against law abiding gun owners for mass gun confiscation. Gun Owners of America spent years exposing ATF’s registry because it is a direct threat to the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

ATF keeps at least 866 million digitalized records from federally licensed firearms dealers (FFLs), according to Reason Magazine, which have been the subject of allegations from pro-Second Amendment organizations that the agency has created a “backdoor gun registry.” Johnston told the committee the number reached over 1.4 billion records as of May and that it would take less than a day to allow the agency to search the records by name.

“Here’s how ATF’s registry works. After a firearm is serialized, the manufacturer records which dealer received it. The dealer then records which individual bought it using the information collected on the background check form 4473,” Johnston told the subcommittee. “The buyer gives his or her full name, address, date of birth, height, weight, and race. The dealer then records the make, model, and serial number of the gun. What many gun owners do not realize is that when the dealer closes, every single firearm transaction record is sent to ATF. ATF then digitizes these transaction records into a centralized database it calls the out of business record imaging system. In May of this year, ATF reported that it maintains 1,414,088,513 of these gun and gun owner records.”

ATF argued that the record retention was in compliance with federal law in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. No ATF officials testified during the hearing.

“Federal law requires firearms dealers that go out of business to send their records to ATF, and federal law prohibits ATF from creating a registry or electronically searching those records by name,” an ATF spokesperson told the DCNF. “Numerous GAO reports and IG reports have verified that ATF complies with the law. The records are used for one purpose: tracing guns recovered in crimes, by serial number, for the investigating law enforcement agency. In May, ATF for the first time proposed limiting how long it keeps these records. That rulemaking is ongoing.”

GOA and ATF clashed in July over a proposal by ATF to reduce record retention requirements to 30 years for both federally licensed firearm dealers (FFL) and for the agency. According to the ATF’s proposal, the rules would shift to be closer in line with the rules in place after 1985, which mandated a 20-year retention of records.

In 2022, the Biden administration altered the regulations to require retention of records until the Federal Firearms Licensee discontinued the business.