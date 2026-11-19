A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing legislation to protect children from sexual exploitation online and give victims greater access to the courts, particularly in cases involving Roblox,…

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A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing legislation to protect children from sexual exploitation online and give victims greater access to the courts, particularly in cases involving Roblox, a popular online gaming platform.

“We should just forbid” companies from blocking victims of sexual abuse from going to court, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, told Heartlander News in an exclusive interview Thursday, following a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, which he chairs.

Hawley and his Democratic colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, introduced the No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act before the hearing. The bill would allow children and families harmed by online sexual predators to file lawsuits and pursue a trial rather than be compelled into arbitration.

“We should just say we’re going to open the courthouse doors to every child victim of sex abuse on Roblox or any other program and let them protect their rights,” Hawley said.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki declined Hawley’s invitation to testify, according to a press release. The company is under scrutiny over what critics describe as a failure to protect children.

Nearly 75% of American children ages 9 to 12 regularly play Roblox, which had more than 150 million daily users in 2025, Hawley said. Three-fourths of the platform’s users are under 18, he added.

In May 2025, Hawley and Durbin also introduced the STOP CSAM Act of 2025, which would establish additional safeguards against online child sexual exploitation and protect victims’ access to legal proceedings.

“This has been a bipartisan effort from the start, and it should be,” Durbin said at the hearing. “It has nothing to do with whether families are Democrat, Republican, Independent, whatever. It’s about their kids. Many of them innocent kids who are being lured into this terrible situation.”

Forced arbitration limits victims’ access to courts

Tuesday’s hearing focused in part on Roblox’s terms and conditions, which include an arbitration agreement that, according to lawmakers and witnesses, can prevent users – many of them minors – from pursuing claims against the company in court.

“Roblox is doing everything it can to muzzle the victims, including the ones who are sitting here in the audience today,” Hawley, a former Missouri attorney general, said at the hearing. “They force every single user to sign an arbitration contract that prevents any victim from getting into court to sue Roblox or hold them accountable, no matter how horrific the facts may be.”

Online safety advocate Michael Schlep, himself a victim of sexual exploitation on Roblox, testified and presented a printed version of the platform’s terms and conditions, several centimeters thick.

“This here is the Roblox terms of use. You can see how thick this is,” he said. “And Roblox has a single paragraph in this about child safety. Meanwhile, they have, I believe, 16 pages related to arbitration within it. They are doing everything in their power to make sure that these victims don’t get access to justice.”

Myriam Gilles, a professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, testified about the implications of forced arbitration, which she called “rigged.” An arbitration claim must be filed within a year of the alleged crime, and evidence presented to an arbitrator is considered confidential and does not reach a judge or jury, she explained.

In 2025, Roblox submitted more than 65,000 reports of suspected child exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Durbin said, adding that most of those cases will never reach a courtroom.

“According to Roblox’s arguments, a kid as young as five could agree to give up their constitutional rights to a trial simply by going to Roblox, creating the username and entering a birth date. That’s it, and that’s wrong,” he said.

Witnesses criticize Roblox’s child safety measures

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Woody Doe was sexually assaulted at age 11 after a predator groomed and threatened him on Roblox. He testified that the assault diminished his self-worth, sometimes affects his marriage and continues to affect him as a father of four children. He fears his children could fall into the same trap.

Doe called Roblox “lazy” for refusing to implement changes to protect children online. His assault occurred more than 15 years ago, he said, yet similar cases continue to happen daily.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, called Roblox “evil,” saying the tech company is “so greedy” that “they refuse to regulate themselves.”

“They have no safety standards,” she said. “Every industrial sector in this country has safety standards, except the virtual space and the companies that function in that virtual space. If you buy a car, there are safety standards. If you go buy a toaster oven, there are safety standards. But these social media platforms have zero safety standards.”

Blackburn discussed her proposed Kids Online Safety Act, which would require safety defaults and parental tools for minors using apps and mandate that technology companies such as Roblox respond to user complaints.

Khari James, senior legal counsel at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, testified about the safety standards and safeguards Roblox says it has implemented. She noted that “voluntary safety measures can be changed, weakened, or removed at any time.”

Witnesses said those precautions do not adequately protect children from online groomers and predators, who can still use chats to contact minors. Schlep, who created fake undercover accounts to expose sexual predation on Roblox, said predators easily navigate the platform’s safety measures and continue contacting children.

“I was able to find games where child predators would message you on Roblox within seconds,” he said.

James recommended continuous age checks as an additional safeguard. Currently, she said, Roblox requires only a single selfie-based age verification when users create an account.

“You take your selfie one time, and you have complete access to all of the children that are on Roblox,” she said. “The solution to that is continuous age checks. Roblox knows that. They’ve talked about it, but they won’t do it because predators wouldn’t use their website anymore.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, also discussed his new bipartisan bill, the Ending Forced Arbitration of Children Online Act. He said the measure “complements” the bills from Hawley and Durbin by ensuring victims’ constitutional right to a “fair hearing in court.”

“I think one of the most important things we can do to protect kids online is give child victims of sexual exploitation the right to go to court,” Hawley told Heartlander News. “Right now, these huge companies that includes, by the way, Meta and Google, but especially Roblox, maybe the biggest gaming platform in the world, block victims of sex abuse from going to court. It’s unbelievable. To get onto Roblox, you’ve got to click away your right to have an attorney and to go to court. We should just forbid that.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/KRCG 13; Roblox logo added)