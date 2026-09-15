Hakeem Jeffries predicts Democrats will retake House majority in 50 days, blames Trump, Republicans for creating ‘national nightmare’

(The Daily Signal) – House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on Monday that Republicans will lose control of the lower chamber in November because of the “national nightmare”…

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(The Daily Signal) – House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on Monday that Republicans will lose control of the lower chamber in November because of the “national nightmare” President Donald Trump and Republicans have inflicted on Americans.

The spokesman for the House Democratic Caucus blamed “every single policy decision” made by the Republican majority, such as the war in Iran and the passage of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” as the reason this nightmare has become a reality.

“The reckless and costly war of choice has increased gas prices for everyday Americans who are already suffocating and drowning in the failed Republican economy,” Jeffries said. “The one big, ugly bill jammed down the throats of the American people by Donald Trump and Republicans has made life more expensive by ripping away health coverage from millions of Americans.”

“Republican control of government has been a complete and total disaster,” the minority leader continued, adding once again that Republicans “have failed the American people” and will lose control of the House of Representatives in 50 days.

Jeffries then touted some of the policy proposals Democrats would focus on if they were to retake control of the House, which include strengthening regulations on artificial intelligence.

“The explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the challenges that are there and presented, that’s not a hoax, it’s very real, and it requires decisive congressional action,” Jeffries said.

He added that this would happen “immediately” and in a manner “consistent with what some of the leading AI voices in the country are now saying needs to happen” in order “to protect the health, the safety, and the well-being of the American people.”