Guardians’ All-Star pitcher Parker Messick says Jesus defines him: ‘I know who my Savior is’

A right-handed pitcher for Cleveland who has emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars says his identity is “rooted” in Christ — not in his performance on the mound and…

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A right-handed pitcher for Cleveland who has emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars says his identity is “rooted” in Christ — not in his performance on the mound and certainly not in the opinions of others.

Parker Messick, 25, was called up to Cleveland late in the 2025 season and quickly established himself in the rotation, finishing 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA. He has been even better this year, posting a 2.59 ERA that ranks eighth in Major League Baseball while also ranking ninth in opponents’ batting average (.208) and 24th in strikeouts (122).

Parker Messick looks like the next great Guardians starter so far in 2026 💪



17.2 IP | 11 H | 1 R | 16 K’s | 0.51 ERApic.twitter.com/QvGT5LW0px — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) April 12, 2026

Messick was selected for this month’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

He jokes that “Twitter goblins” and opposing fans may throw criticism and insults his way, but their opinions do not define him.

“I know who my Savior is. I know what He did for me on the cross, and I know what He calls me to be, and I know what He says about me,” Messick told the Sports Spectrum Podcast. “So that’s all that matters to me. And I want to share that with as many people as I can.”

Messick’s faith can be seen pregame, when he drops to one knee and bows in prayer — moments that have gone viral on social media. It can be heard in his postgame interviews, where he regularly gives God the glory.

But it also is reflected in the way he handles both success and disappointment. Messick made headlines in April when he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning — a bid for history that was quickly broken up.

“That is definitely the most that I have prayed in a game,” he said, laughing. “I pray multiple times during every game that I pitch, but that was more like pitch to pitch and, you know, batter to batter. I was kind of talking to the Lord when I was running around the mound.

“It was one of the coolest and most heart-wrenching experiences of my life because I think I had sold myself as soon as I got out of that eighth inning [that I was gonna finish with a no-hitter],” he said. “… But then at the same token, you know, I’m gonna give Him the glory either way.”

Messick grew up in a Christian home, was baptized in the eighth grade and then experienced what he describes as a miracle during his teen years when his grandfather was healed of pancreatic disease — a dramatic moment that he says came after “weeks on our knees praying.” He became more serious about his faith around age 18, he said.

“From that moment, I’ve just seen how even when there’s things that I know I’m not doing right, or when I think that I’m better than what I am and I don’t humble myself under the Lord — I just can always go back to Him, and I can always dive right into His arms.

“I want it for everyone — to have that relationship with the Lord because there’s truly nothing like it.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/X/@MLBPerformances)