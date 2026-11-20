Balanced paid parental leave may increase family stability and decrease the likelihood of later divorce, according to a commentary from the Institute for Family Studies (IFS).

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Balanced paid parental leave may increase family stability and decrease the likelihood of later divorce, according to a commentary from the Institute for Family Studies (IFS).

“New parents need ways to balance the economic imperative to keep household earnings as stable as possible with the benefits of dedicating time to newborn bonding,” IFS contributor Josh McCabe writes.

Nearly a third of American children will experience parental divorce before reaching adulthood, the article notes. While numerous causes contribute to a divorce, economic and financial stress often undermines marital stability, McCabe explains.

“Even parents who have built up great financial communication skills will find their relationship strained by a sudden loss in their household earnings power,” he writes.

Policies that stabilize household incomes also “stabilize families during these episodes,” McCabe explains. Such policies include unemployment insurance and paid parental leave. The birth of a child, while often one of the greatest joys for a family, also sometimes brings the greatest strain, according to the article.

“New parents are hit with a double whammy: household earnings temporarily decline as one or both parents take time off to recover (or support mom’s recovery) and bond with their newborn, while family expenses simultaneously rise to cover the cost of newborn needs,” McCabe writes.

The financial stress is often particularly challenging for fathers, who don’t always have the same amount of paid leave as the mother does. Then, the dad must choose between providing financial stability and bonding with his newborn child.

“New parents may be forced to choose between reducing earnings – jeopardizing marriage stability – or keeping earnings stable, potentially weakening their ability to build the foundations of their relationship with children,” McCabe writes.

He references various European studies that found paid paternity leave correlates to lower divorce rates, increased paternal involvement and greater familial relationships. A different U.S. study found two weeks of paid leave corresponded to greater relationship stability.

McCabe recommended policymakers “play it safe” by avoiding “gender-specific leave policies” and instead support “more generalized paid leave policies,” given the evidence of greater family stability.

“Dads often use this time as an opportunity to support moms with recovery from childbirth and bond with their new baby,” McCabe writes. “In fact, dads with access to paid leave are five times more likely to take time off and are much more likely to be intimately involved in caring for their newborn. Overall, paid leave may help men be better husbands and dads at one of the most crucial times in family life.”