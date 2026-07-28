‘Funding is a lifeline:’ FEMA awards St. Louis $2.9 million for tornado recovery

St. Louis has secured $2.9 million in federal funding to help residents navigate the complicated recovery process more than a year after a destructive EF3 tornado hit the region.

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St. Louis has secured $2.9 million in federal funding to help residents navigate the complicated recovery process more than a year after a destructive EF3 tornado hit the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will sustain dedicated disaster case management services through June 2027. These funds provide a lifeline for locals still struggling to rebuild from the May 16, 2025 storm.

Mayor Cara Spencer met with Missouri’s congressional delegation during a recent visit to Washington to appeal for expanded relief. She worked closely with Sen. Eric Schmitt, Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Wesley Bell to secure the resources.

“This new funding is a lifeline for our residents,” Spencer said. “Anything we can do to lend a hand during this difficult time is critical. Thank you to Senator Eric Schmitt and his staff who have worked tirelessly to secure these federal resources for St. Louis tornado recovery.”

Schmitt played an instrumental role in securing the award in partnership with the Trump administration and Gov. Mike Kehoe.

“Thanks to this funding, eligible St. Louisans can partner with an expert team of disaster case managers to develop and carry out their long-term recovery plans, including the strenuous application process for recovery programs,” Schmitt said.

FEMA historically funds disaster case management for two years following a federal disaster declaration. Such an allocation didn’t occur immediately after the spring 2025 tornado.

St. Louis instead invested more than $3 million from interest earned on the Rams settlement fund to sustain casework over the past year, but those city funds were expected to dry up by August.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety and the State Emergency Management Agency led the FEMA application process. The new federal funding kicks in Aug. 1.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis will administer the services. They will partner with nonprofit organizations including the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, LifeWise and HOPE.

“Disaster Case Management pairs families with a dedicated guide to support their long-term recovery and stability,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “These specialists are trained to connect individuals and households with resources and ongoing services. We appreciate their dedication and expertise in assisting those severely impacted by the destruction of the St. Louis tornado who continue to cope with its consequences.”

More than 1,500 residents have already applied for assistance. Officials say new applications continue pouring in each week.