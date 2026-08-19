Former news anchor ousts scandal-plagued Mills in Florida District 7 primary upset

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Former local news anchor Ryan Elijah defeated Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills in Tuesday’s primary after the incumbent became embroiled in…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Former local news anchor Ryan Elijah defeated Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills in Tuesday’s primary after the incumbent became embroiled in controversy.

Mills has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee and the Department of Justice (DOJ) over multiple allegations, including sexual misconduct and campaign finance infractions. The incumbent congressman lost his reelection bid after serving two terms since January 2023.

Elijah had 46.9% of the vote to Mills’ 34.4% with 82% of ballots counted, according to the Associated Press.

Two other Republicans, Sarah Ulrich and Michael Johnson, ran in the race.

Mills’ loss came after President Donald Trump did not mention him while releasing a series of endorsements, though Trump had endorsed Mills in the past. Candidates endorsed by Trump have fared well in their races in the 2026 primary cycle, including Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow, who defeated Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy in the Senate primary in May.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to endorse the congressman.

“I have not endorsed Cory Mills and I do not support Cory Mills,” DeSantis said.

Republican Florida Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Mike Haridopolos endorsed Elijah over Mills.

“Ryan is a true patriot and freedom fighter who will take that same dedication to Washington,” Luna said in an Aug. 5 X post. “He will fight to defend the Constitution, protect the rights of every American, cut wasteful spending, support our veterans and military families, and ensure Central Florida has a strong, principled advocate who puts country and community first.”

“We need leaders in Congress who serve with integrity, energy, and an unwavering commitment to the people who sent them there. Ryan Elijah is that leader,” Luna continued. “We are confident he will represent our shared values with distinction and deliver results for the families of Seminole and Volusia Counties.”

In October 2025, a Florida judge granted one of Mills’ former girlfriends a restraining order. Another woman he was dating told police he assaulted her in February 2025 before later taking back that allegation.

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution in 2025 to censure Mills and remove him from his committee assignments, though the House voted in a 310-103-12 to refer the measure to the Ethics Committee.

The DOJ reportedly opened an investigation into Mills over his finances in July, just weeks before the primary. Mills denied the claim, and the DOJ has not commented publicly on whether an investigation was underway.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was “looking into” the ongoing investigation into Mills in April.

Elijah campaigned on affordability, including lowering gas and healthcare prices, religious liberty, supporting law enforcement and cracking down on illegal immigration, according to the his campaign website. He was a supporter of the Safeguard America Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.

Mills touted that he was the only candidate in his district to receive Trump’s endorsement.

“Honored to be the only candidate in Florida’s 7th district to be endorsed by President Donald J. Trump,” Mills said in a July 31 X post. “I have one of the most constitutionally conservative voting records in Congress and a proven America First fighter.”

Mills struggled to raise money throughout the race, and Democrats eyed the seat as a potential pick-up opportunity in November’s general election. Trump won the district by 12 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards dropped his reelection bid after the House Ethics Committee concluded that he engaged in inappropriate conduct toward two female staffers. Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller faced pressure to drop his reelection bid and resign from office over domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

The House Ethics Committee also opened an investigation into Democratic California Rep. Jimmy Gomez over sexual misconduct allegations Monday.

Trump went on Truth Social Wednesday saying he told Mills to “get out of the race.”

“I told Congressman Cory Mills of Florida, a friend of mine, to get out of the Race, but he wouldn’t listen. He thought he could win, so who can blame him?” Trump wrote. “We now have a great candidate, Ryan Elijah, running in his place! Ryan stands for EVERYTHING MAGA, and is respected by ALL. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

(Stuart McMillian contributed to this article. Image credit: Rep. Cory Mills Press Office)