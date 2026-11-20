A former Jackson County lawmaker sought to buy support for a development deal involving a former boys’ home in Independence, Missouri, federal prosecutors say.

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A former Jackson County lawmaker sought to buy support for a development deal involving a former boys’ home in Independence, Missouri, federal prosecutors say.

A federal grand jury indicted John Charles Carnes, 71, of Sugar Creek on three charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced this week.

Carnes, an attorney, allegedly told someone else to offer a Jackson County official $10,000 in exchange for help securing a county real estate contract to develop the site of the former McCune School for Boys, KCUR reported.

The school closed in 2012. Nine years later, the Jackson County Legislature approved a process to solicit bids for the 240-acre property.

After a town hall in June, County Executive Phil LeVota said the building wasn’t safe and the county would seek bids to tear it down.

Alleged effort to conceal business ownership

The alleged scheme took place in May, June and July. Carnes discussed having other people publicly represent the business to make it appear to be woman- or minority-owned, prosecutors say.

Jackson County sets quotas for some contracts based on the amount of work awarded to women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Carnes allegedly thought the arrangement would improve his chances of securing the contract.

Kansas City discontinued a similar program for city contracts in August after Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway sued it for awarding public work based on race and sex, as Heartlander News reported in September.

“Public trust depends on the integrity of government decision-making,” U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price said in announcing the indictment.

Previous convictions

Carnes previously served on the Jackson County Legislature and the Independence City Council. He was in federal custody in Leavenworth, Kansas, when the alleged acts occurred, according to KCUR.

He was incarcerated after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2024 and receiving a 21-month prison sentence. He also was ordered to pay $794,540 in restitution. Carnes was released in September.

Carnes has a previous conviction involving public corruption. In 1989, he pleaded guilty to bank fraud and to paying an Independence City Council member for his vote on a zoning matter, the Kansas City Star reported.

Authorities arrested Carnes on Thursday. He has a court-appointed public defender.

He faces one count each of honest services fraud, federal program bribery and violating the Travel Act.

(Image credit: John Carnes, Screenshot/YouTube/KSHB 41)