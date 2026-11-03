For the first time in history, the DOJ is monitoring elections in all 50 states

​(The Center Square) – For the first time in history, the U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring voting in all 50 states.

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​(The Center Square) – For the first time in history, the U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring voting in all 50 states.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the DOJ said one if its most important missions “is ensuring election integrity, supporting free and fair elections, and protecting the right to vote for U.S. citizens across the United States.”

The initiative is not new. The DOJ has had election monitors observing elections in states nationwide after the Voting Rights Act in 1965 was enacted.

This midterm election, the size and scope of federal election monitoring is in place when Republicans are expected to see key losses during the second Trump administration. Now, the DOJ has implemented its “largest monitoring effort in history,” it says.

Roughly 1,000 DOJ election monitors were sent to all 50 states coordinated through the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management have also been deployed. The federal personnel will be in contact with state and local election officials, the DOJ said.

The news comes after the Trump administration has been aggressively charging illegal foreign nationals with illegally voting in dozens of states. It also came after the Trump administration lost its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in its election case against California and as a federal investigation is already underway into voter fraud allegations in Alaska and lawsuits were filed.

DOJ election monitors will be focusing on ensuring that federal election laws are enforced, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act and Civil Rights Acts.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section will also be enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure that the disabled are being given “a full and equal opportunity to vote.” Its Criminal Section observers will be enforcing federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin, or religion, it says.

The DOJ is urging Americans to call its election hotline at 1-800-253-3931, email VEM@usdoj.gov, or submit a complaint at www.civilrights.justice.gov/report to report any allegations of fraud or voter integrity concerns.

ADA concerns and complaints may be made by calling 1-800-514-0301 or at www.ada.gov.

The DOJ said that complaints about disruptions at polling locations should be reported to local election officials, including those at the polling location. Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police by calling 911 and to the DOJ, it said.

The most DOJ election integrity observers have been sent to Michigan (8 counties), Texas (7 counties), Georgia (6 counties), Illinois (6 counties) and Florida (5 counties).

DOJ observers were sent to counties in all 50 states, including:

Alabama: Jefferson, Montgomery, Mobile

Alaska: Anchorage, Dillingham, Kusilvak

Arizona: Apache, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima

Arkansas: Pulaski, Washington

California: Alameda, Los Angeles Sacramento, San Diego

Colorado: Adams

Connecticut: New Haven

Delaware: New Castle

Florida: Broward, Hillsborough, Leon, Miami Dade, Palm Beach

Georgia: Bibb, Chatham, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Ada

Illinois: Champaign, Chicago, Cook, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair

Indiana: Lake, Marion

Iowa: Linn, Polk

Kansas: Johnson, Sedgwick, Wyandotte

Kentucky: Fayette, Jefferson

Louisiana: East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Orleans

Maine: Lewiston, Portland, South Portland

Maryland: Prince George’s

Massachusetts: Boston, Lowell

Michigan: Dearborn, Detroit, E. Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hamtramck, Lansing, Warren

Minnesota: Hennepin, Minneapolis, Ramsey

Mississippi: Hinds, Lafayette

Missouri: Clay, Jackson, St. Louis

Montana: Yellowstone

Nebraska: Douglas

Nevada: Clark

New Hampshire: Nashua, Manchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Middlesex, Union

New Mexico: Bernalillo

New York: Albany, Erie, Kings, New York, Westchester

North Carolina: Alamance, Mecklenburg, Wake

North Dakota: Cass

Ohio: Cuyahoga, Franklin, Medina

Oklahoma: Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tulsa

Oregon: Multnomah

Pennsylvania: Allegheny, Lehigh, Luzern, Philadelphia

Rhode Island: Pawtucket

South Carolina: Charleston

South Dakota: Minnehaha

Tennessee: Davidson, Knox, Shelby

Texas: Bexar, Blanco, Bowie, Dallas, Harris, Nueces, Waller

Utah: Salt Lake

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: Charlottesville, Fairfax, Prince William, Virginia Beach

Washington: King, Yakima

West Virginia: Kanawha

Wisconsin: Madison, Milwaukee

Wyoming: Laramie County

Notably, DOJ observers were not sent to Zapata County, Texas where election fraud and ADA “assisted voters” violation allegations have been repeatedly made, including in this election, The Center Square exclusively reported. A statecriminal investigation is underway in Zapata County and state officials just arrested convicted felons for allegedly illegally voting in Harris County.

(Image credit: Kim Jarrett / The Center Square)