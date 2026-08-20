Florida’s socialist darling: A new wave in politics

(The Daily Signal) – Socialism, an offshoot of communism, now has a home in the Florida Democratic Party. Democratic Socialists of America member Angie Nixon’s Senate nomination has…

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(The Daily Signal) – Socialism, an offshoot of communism, now has a home in the Florida Democratic Party. Democratic Socialists of America member Angie Nixon’s Senate nomination has brought fear of a possible Marxist uproar in the Sunshine State.

“Her alignment with the Democratic Socialists of America represents the wrong direction for Florida,” Florida state Rep. Meg Weinberger told the Daily Signal.

Miguel Granda, the legislative aide for state Rep. David Borrero, added that Nixon’s policies and ideas should not “have a home here.”

“Here in South Florida, home to so many who fled socialism and communism firsthand, we know the real cost: authoritarian government control, crushing taxes, and the erosion of the middle class and family values,” Granda stated.

Nixon, who is backed by Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., ran on a campaign to expand childcare, raise employee wages, and tax billionaires.

She is also backed by Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., who previously told the Daily Signal that the threat of radical Islamic attacks in the United States is President Donald Trump’s fault.

Weinberger says that Nixon’s positions on women’s sports and policies affecting children “are deeply concerning and out of step with the values of many Florida families.”

Nixon did not return the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

‘Biggest pain in Ron DeSantis’ ass’

If elected, Nixon has vowed to impeach Trump.

“I can’t wait until Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump is arrested and held accountable,” she previously wrote on X. “I will definitely vote to remove him.”

She claims to be a leading voice fighting back against Florida’s new congressional map, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved earlier this year.

On the floor of the state House this year, Nixon staged a sit-in protest over the map, before holding one in the governor’s office.

She now faces trial in September over two misdemeanors for her refusal to end the protest.

Throwback to when Angie Nixon held a Black Lives Matter protest on the floor of the Florida House.



This is the DSA candidate the @FlaDems just nominated for US Senate. @FlaDems = @DemSocialists



Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. @CNN @FoxNews @AshleyMoodyFL… pic.twitter.com/nnSbBeB4J5 — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) August 19, 2026

Before the governor’s office sit-in, Nixon stood on the House floor with a megaphone and criticized the new maps as illegal and unconstitutional.

Nixon describes herself as “the biggest pain in Ron DeSantis’ ass” and claims that she aspires to be “the biggest pain in Donald Trump’s ass.”

Anti-Israel

Nixon’s record in the state House, endorsements, and allegiance to a group that has advocated to “end all Israeli military operations” against Hamas have made it clear where she stands on the issue.

In November 2023, a month after Islamic terrorists raped, kidnapped, and slaughtered 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians, including toddlers, Nixon introduced a resolution in the Florida Legislature that called for the “de-escalation and cease-fire in the state of Israel and occupied Palestine.”

The resolution was described as antisemitic by Jewish members of the Legislature.

Then-state Rep. Randy Fine questioned why Nixon used the words “occupied Palestine.”

“If you vote for this, you are putting my child and every Jewish child in the state at risk,” Fine, now a congressman, stated, adding that “if you vote for this, you are an antisemite.”

Fentrice Driskell, who was Florida’s Democrat leader in the state House at the time, personally asked Nixon to withdraw it.

House members from both sides of the political aisle then stood up and turned their backs on Nixon while she defended the resolution in a speech.

Her love for drag shows

Nixon believes that, despite claims that drag shows sexualize performers and may expose children to inappropriate content, the shows are “wholesome entertainment.”

“There’s no sexualization at a drag show; it’s just people dressing up and singing and performing,” she said in an interview with the Legal AF YouTube channel. “I’ve taken my children to drag shows, and it’s fun. It’s entertainment. It’s wholesome entertainment.”

Tina Descovich, the CEO of Moms for Liberty, told the Daily Signal that children should instead “be protected from adult content,” especially in their “most formative years.”

“The fact that a nominee for United States Senate is spending her time defending the exposure of children to adult entertainment tells you exactly where her priorities lie,” Descovich said.

“Children in the most formative years of their lives should be reading, learning, and enjoying their childhood,” Descovich continued. “They should be protected from adult content.”

Similarly, Weinberger added that Nixon’s behavior does not fit the kind of leader Florida deserves.

“Florida deserves leaders who will protect women and girls, safeguard children, defend individual freedom, and stand firmly against a socialist agenda,” Weinberger stated. “Angie Nixon is simply not the kind of representation our state needs in the United States Senate.”

Amnesty?

When asked if she agrees with the DSA’s “open border” policy, she responded, “I support a comprehensive and clear pathway to citizenship.”

“There needs to be a clear, comprehensive, and compassionate pathway to citizenship, especially for folks like Haitians, Venezuelans, and Syrians,” Nixon continued.

Temporary Protected Status for asylum-seekers from those three countries, some of whom have held the status since 2010, ended under the second Trump administration. Recently, Nixon came out in favor of abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency responsible for the deportation of those who no longer have protected status.

“I am calling to abolish ICE,” Nixon said in a video she posted online, titled “Abolish ICE.”

Abolish prisons?

In an interview with CNN, Nixon was asked if she supports the DSA’s policies of abolishing prisons and defunding of the police. Nixon said yes to wanting to abolish prisons. She did not answer if she is in favor of defunding the police, a point the anchor raised.

“I want to abolish for-profit prisons, but right now, people aren’t educating our children, and they are ushering them into the school-to-prison pipeline because they are enhancing labor, they are enhancing penalties because they want cheap labor,” Nixon stated.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Angie Nixon campaign website)