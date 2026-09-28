Flock’s enforcer moves to scrub map exposing its 300,000-device network

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A brand-protection firm is working to take down a map that shows Flock Safety’s artificial intelligence-powered camera network is larger than the company…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A brand-protection firm is working to take down a map that shows Flock Safety’s artificial intelligence-powered camera network is larger than the company publicly stated.

Cybersecurity researcher Joshua Michael published a map on Wednesday showing more than 300,000 Flock devices across the U.S., including more than 170,000 Flock cameras. Doppel, an “AI-native social engineering defense platform,” filed a trademark complaint Thursday to have the map removed, the Intercept reported.

These findings arise as lawmakers heard statements about the issues surrounding these cameras in a Wednesday Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Crime and Counterterrorism.

Michael built his “Flock Surveillance Map” with Flock location data he extracted with a public login key the company had left exposed, according to The Intercept. He said he first told Flock about the leak in Nov. 2025, but the company only responded after he reached out a third time to say it was looking into the problem. The surveillance company never followed up after that, Michael told the Intercept

Flock previously stated it operates roughly 120,000 cameras on Aug. 2, according to the Washington Post.

Critics of the cameras argue Flock should be more concerned about citizens’ privacy than its own.

“[I]t is ridiculous that a company that clearly does not care about other people’s privacy at all is suddenly incredibly worried about its own privacy, and and I would say that if there is a group out there that is actively trying to protect Flock’s privacy, maybe their efforts would be better concentrated on protecting the privacy of everybody else,” Chad Marlow, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Marlow was among those who testified at Wednesday’s hearing.

“[I]n general, Flock has been absolutely horrendous when it comes to securing its data and its network and its cameras. I think that’s been demonstrated over and over again,” Marlow added.

Flock Safety and Doppel did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

“Surveillance vendors are often secretive about how many devices they deploy and where. Police departments often assist in this secrecy, suggesting that there’s something strange or suspicious about wanting to know who’s watching you,” Alex Marthews, national chair of Restore The Fourth, told the DCNF. “But the fact is that every ALPR [automated license plate reader] camera infringes on Americans’ privacy.”

However, one pro-Flock sheriff, who has called himself “one of the biggest proponents of ALPRs” pushed back on Flock’s detractors.

“I am blown away that so many so-called leaders, influencers, and politicians have been duped by bad actors intending to create more mistrust and division,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association, told the DCNF.

“The vast majority of negative information is a flat-out lie. There is enough information out there showing the foreign and far left influence that media outlets should be reporting it,” Bianco added.

The sheriff also said the people behind the map should face consequences, though Michael said he only used publicly exposed data to create his map.

“As far as the information illegally accessed and published, those accountable [sic] need to be arrested and held accountable,” he said.

Bianco had previously told the DCNF that anti-Flock sentiment is rooted in what he termed the left-wing “love affair with criminals.”

Lawmakers pressed Flock on its security and privacy practices at Wednesday’s Senate subcommittee hearing, where Michael’s research was cited. Flock’s CEO did not appear.

“If you haven’t heard of Flock … Flock’s probably heard of you,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said in the Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, posted by C-SPAN on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Flock is hiring a Public Policy Manager, according to a Wednesday job listing posted on Daybook.

“You will lead the effort to conduct legal research, track legislative changes, and draft critical communications for customers, communities, and elected officials, ensuring every message balances legal accuracy with policy-driven perspective to build lasting transparency and trust,” the job description reads in part.

“If they hire the new person, are they going to be eligible for the employee buyout program?” Marlow told the DCNF.