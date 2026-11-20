(The Center Square) – The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency faced pointed questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers Thursday over the agency’s management and readiness to…

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(The Center Square) – The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency faced pointed questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers Thursday over the agency’s management and readiness to respond to disasters.

The congressional hearing comes amid a tumultuous period for the agency marked by workforce reductions, leadership turnover and efforts by the Trump administration to overhaul its operations.

In February 2025, the Government Accountability Office added federal disaster assistance to its biennial High-Risk List, citing increasingly frequent and costly natural disasters and a fragmented federal approach to disaster assistance involving more than 30 agencies and other entities. The congressional watchdog also noted strains on FEMA’s workforce, which it had identified as a concern for more than a decade.

During fiscal year 2025, roughly 17% of FEMA’s workforce left the agency through resignations, retirements and other separations amid the Trump administration’s governmentwide workforce reduction efforts. In an August report, GAO found that FEMA had reduced its workforce without assessing its staffing needs, potentially jeopardizing its ability to respond to disasters.

FEMA has also experienced its highest leadership turnover in at least 15 years, according to GAO, with four interim leaders, including current Administrator Cameron Hamilton, serving before his Senate confirmation in August. Hamilton led FEMA in an acting capacity in early 2025 until he was fired after telling Congress that eliminating the agency would not serve Americans’ best interests.

Throughout the hearing, Hamilton defended the administration’s efforts to reshape FEMA’s role, emphasizing greater responsibility for state and local governments and a more limited federal role in responding to disasters.

Lawmakers from both parties questioned whether FEMA, under its new direction, could provide sufficient assistance to meet the needs of states and communities.

Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, whose district borders Lake Erie, raised concerns about funding for security improvements at ports nationwide. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., sought assurances about unfinished Hurricane Katrina recovery projects.

FEMA administers the Port Security Grant Program with the Coast Guard, providing grants to help fortify ports against potential terrorist attacks. A September 2025 GAO report found that 297 qualified projects went unfunded in fiscal year 2024, while FEMA awarded $90 million to 326 others. Congress provided the program with another $90 million in fiscal year 2025.

“Given the significant demand for these dollars, with hundreds of eligible projects going unfunded each year, does FEMA believe the program has sufficient resources to address evolving physical and cybersecurity threats facing our nation’s ports?” Joyce asked.

Hamilton acknowledged significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities nationwide and pointed to other grant programs addressing those threats, but did not directly say whether the port security program had sufficient funding.

“As far as whether the program is sufficiently staffed and supported with dollars, that is a congressional decision,” Hamilton said.

Joyce pressed him again.

“Do you have sufficient funds with which you were given to get this program done?” Joyce asked.

“I would say at the present time with our grants management team, we analyze all applicants and we ensure that all available dollars for that program are achieving the best possible outcomes for their investment,” Hamilton replied.

Carter, meanwhile, thanked Hamilton for extending deadlines for several Hurricane Katrina recovery projects, including repairs to approximately 10,000 blocks of streets and drainage systems in New Orleans. But he noted that Louisiana still had about 20 pending extension requests.

“Can I get a commitment from you, sir, that you will work with us to advance those projects?” Carter asked.

“I’d be happy to work with you in ways to ensure that these programs, which are awarded, can move forward in a successful manner,” Hamilton replied.

Hamilton took a firmer stance when Rep. Timothy Kennedy, D-N.Y., challenged FEMA’s decision to deny major disaster declarations following a February snowstorm.

Kennedy said New York and New Jersey had incurred more than $160 million in costs, far exceeding the $18 million federal damage threshold he cited.

Hamilton defended the decision, arguing that states should be responsible for handling recurring weather events.

“States that see repeated and consistent snow storms should be expected to provide their own funding and resources for that,” Hamilton said.

He added that FEMA’s assessment found no significant infrastructure damage and that roughly 95% of the requested assistance involved snow removal, which he did not consider an appropriate use of federal funds.

Kennedy maintained that the states had met the threshold for assistance and accused FEMA of “moving the goalposts.”

With Democrats set to take control of Congress in January, the administration’s efforts to overhaul FEMA could face increased scrutiny from lawmakers.

(The Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters is seen in Washington, July 29, 2025. Photo: Andrew Rice / The Center Square)