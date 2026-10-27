Federal school choice program will help families pay for school uniforms, including at public schools 

A new federal school choice program will help eligible families pay for school uniforms, including parents of public school students.

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A new federal school choice program will help eligible families pay for school uniforms, including parents of public school students.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit starts in January. President Donald Trump signed it into law last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program gives donors a tax credit for contributions to scholarship granting organizations that fund scholarships for tuition and educational expenses.

Parents can use scholarships to help pay for private school costs. They can also seek help with certain expenses while keeping their children in public schools.

Federal law says the scholarships can cover mandatory school uniforms at public and private schools.

“Other students will benefit from buying the equipment or uniforms needed for a career training program at a secondary school,” a Treasury Department fact sheet explains.

Many large, urban districts already require uniforms.

The Dallas Independent School District in Texas requires uniforms for elementary and middle school students. Its rules call for collared shirts and bottoms in approved colors. Individual schools can add shirt colors to the district’s approved options.

Dallas already offers some assistance. Its uniform assistance program provides one free uniform each year to eligible students from pre-K through eighth grade. It also offers limited help for high school students.

Newark Public Schools in New Jersey requires uniforms from pre-K through 12th grade, according to its school uniform guidelines.

“Students will wear uniforms in their respective school colors,” the guidelines say.

Philadelphia Public Schools also requires uniforms. At The LINC, a district high school, the 2026-27 price list charges $20 for a school-logo polo shirt, $15 for a gym T-shirt and $30 for a school hooded sweatshirt.

Five polo shirts would cost $100 before parents buy pants or gym clothes. The district directs parents to purchase pants or skirts elsewhere.

Philadelphia offers uniform assistance to students who lack stable housing.

“No child’s education should be interrupted due to lack of proper clothing or school supplies,” the district states on its website.

The federal program could help eligible families cover these costs. Families must live in a participating state and receive a scholarship from an approved organization to benefit.

Under IRS rules, individual donors can receive a federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 per year for qualifying donations. Married couples filing jointly may qualify for up to $3,400.

The credit reduces a donor’s federal income tax bill. Scholarship granting organizations will use the donations to award scholarships.

Scholarship amounts will vary. Organizations can offer larger scholarships depending on their funding and the needs of the families they serve.

The money can also cover tutoring and services for children with disabilities.

To qualify for scholarships, a family’s income cannot exceed three times its area’s median gross income, a threshold that varies widely by region.

The law requires scholarship granting organizations to verify household income and spend at least 90% of their income on scholarships. The organizations must serve at least 10 students who do not all attend the same school.

“Thirty states have already opted in, and we encourage all 50 states to participate so every American student and family can benefit,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a recent statement. New York has also indicated it will participate, making 31 states.

School choice advocates want safeguards to prevent the government from using the program to control religious schools.

American Enterprise Institute policy experts are concerned that future administrations could impose additional rules on schools eligible for the funding.

However, the Treasury Department’s proposed rules would prevent participating states from imposing tighter restrictions on the types of schools students may attend and the qualified expenses scholarships may cover.

The rules would also prevent states from using their approval processes to exclude charities that otherwise meet federal requirements.