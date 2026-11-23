A federal appeals court heard arguments Nov. 18 on whether to revive a lawsuit arguing that Minnesota’s abortion laws fail to protect women from coerced abortions.

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A federal appeals court heard arguments Nov. 18 on whether to revive a lawsuit arguing that Minnesota’s abortion laws fail to protect women from coerced abortions.

Two Minnesota pregnancy centers, their medical directors and a national organization representing pregnancy centers brought the case. They argue that the 14th Amendment protects a mother’s relationship with her unborn child and that women should receive information about that relationship and be protected from pressure to have an abortion.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the appeal in St. Paul. The plaintiffs want the court to reverse a lower court’s dismissal of their lawsuit. They also seek an order barring the abortion providers named in the case from performing abortions under Minnesota’s current laws.

The challenge to Minnesota law

The plaintiffs point to existing parental rights protections and argue that abortion permanently ends the relationship between a parent and child. They want a judge to ask each woman whether anyone has pressured her to have an abortion and tell her that support is available if she continues her pregnancy. Under their proposal, a judge would have to find beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman understood her decision and made it voluntarily.

Minnesota has no gestational limit on abortion. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat and former vice-presidential candidate, signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act in 2023, establishing a right to abortion in state law. That year, Minnesota also repealed its abortion-specific informed consent requirement and 24-hour waiting period, which a judge had struck down in 2022.

The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit in 2024, naming Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Planned Parenthood entities and Red River Women’s Clinic among the defendants.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed the suit in August 2025, finding that the plaintiffs had not shown the harm needed to sue in federal court. She also found that the cases they cited did not establish a constitutional right to a judicial hearing before an abortion.

The pregnancy centers say Minnesota’s laws hinder their efforts to help women facing pressure to have an abortion. The defense argued that the centers cannot sue state officials over a policy they oppose or hold private clinics responsible for creating that policy.

“You can’t sue the government just because you want new or different laws,” Margaret Jacot, a lawyer for Ellison’s office, told the panel.

Judge Steven Colloton questioned how the plaintiffs’ argument fits with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The 2022 Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade and returned authority over abortion policy to the states. A lawyer for the plaintiffs argued that states allowing abortion still have an obligation to protect women from pressure to obtain one.

A witness’s account

In January, Heartlander News reported on Tanya Humphreys, who submitted a sworn statement in the case.

Humphreys said she wanted to keep her baby in 1994, but her boyfriend forced her into his car, drove her to an abortion clinic in St. Paul and paid for her abortion. She said no one at the clinic asked whether she wanted it. She later became a peer counselor at Dakota Hope Clinic, one of the plaintiffs.

“I desperately needed just one person to help me,” Humphreys said in her statement.

The appeals court has not ruled. A decision to revive the lawsuit would return the case to the lower court for further proceedings; a ruling on the plaintiffs’ constitutional claims could have implications beyond Minnesota.