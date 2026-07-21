FBI: Suspect in federal building attack was anti-ICE ‘extremist’

(The Center Square) – A man arrested by federal agents Monday for starting a large blaze outside a New York City immigration court was an “anti-government extremist” who told law enforcement…

Share



(The Center Square) – A man arrested by federal agents Monday for starting a large blaze outside a New York City immigration court was an “anti-government extremist” who told law enforcement officials he was willing to injure or kill people, authorities said.

Andrew Arrabaca, 43, of Poughkeepsie, was taken into custody outside 26 Federal Plaza early Monday morning after authorities said he allegedly ignited a gas fire at the entrance of the building and set off fireworks before firing pellets from an airsoft rifle.

The building houses dozens of agencies, including the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

James Barnacle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said the suspect had a cache of weapons, including axes, a hammer, a machete, knives, and other incendiary devices in a wheeled beach cart with an “ICE Off Our Streets” sign attached.

Barnacle said he told authorities that he was “targeting the building and he was okay if he hurt or killed people going in and out of the building, whether they were federal employees or civilians.”

“He made several anti-government and anti-ICE statements during the incident,” Barnacle told reporters at a Monday afternoon briefing. “While further details cannot be shared at this time, investigators have found no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.”

Barnacle said Arrabaca served in the U.S. Army for several years as a mechanic on Patriot missile systems, and said he was known to local law enforcement as a frequent demonstrator outside of the federal building.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the attack “deeply disturbing” and said he was relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody.”

My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation,” he posted on social media. “Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city — and hold accountable any who threaten that.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security called Arrabaca an “anti-ICE rioter” and said a federal Protective Security Officer “swiftly tackled and detained the agitator, sustaining minor injuries during the incident.

“Officers quickly recovered the individual’s bag, which contained what appeared to be two pellet guns and a manifesto,” DHS posted on social media.

Immigration enforcement actions in courthouses have been a flashpoint in pushback to President Donald Trump’s administration enforcing the law. Advocates, court officials and even some judges have been accused of resisting attempts by ICE to apprehend suspects who show up for court hearings.

In New York City, the ICE facility at 26 Federal Plaza has become ground zero in Democrats’ push against what they say is unlawful overreach by federal immigration agents. It’s one of 25 ICE Enforcement and Removal Operation facilities across the country. Democrats and advocates have held protests and press briefings outside the building to criticize ICE enforcement tactics.

In April, a federal judge banned most arrests by ICE agents in several New York City immigration courts, siding with civil liberties groups that sued to stop the practice. Despite U.S. District Court judge Kevin Castel’s ruling, ICE has made at least six arrests in Manhattan immigration courts since he issued his order, city officials said.

Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan has pledged to target New York City over its sanctuary policies that restrict local cooperation with federal immigration crackdowns and a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul that expands many of those policies statewide.

(Image credit: Tia Dufour / U.S. Department of Homeland Security / altered)