Share



(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Top White House policy aide Heidi Overton spiked a “radical transparency” website sought by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that would have made internal government documents accessible to the American public, a former HHS official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Kennedy prepared to roll out a new searchable database of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents in March 2026 after nearly a year of work by HHS and a technologically savvy contractor, according to the former official, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.

But HHS hit an impenetrable roadblock in the White House deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

The White House yanked Overton’s nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday night following a spate of corruption allegations.

A spokesperson for Overton referred questions about the website and the possible rationale for spiking it to the White House, which did not provide an on-the-record comment.

FOIA is a transparency law requiring that the government provide Americans with internal government records upon request with a few limited exceptions. It was a central tool for revealing the coronavirus research supported by Anthony Fauci’s institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Wuhan, China.

The website could have ensured more Americans take advantage of FOIA. Currently, the arcane process and unresponsive bureaucracy can intimidate would-be citizen journalists out of using the tool and reading FOIA documents. Government agencies routinely manipulate the FOIA process to delay and conceal documents. Even seasoned journalists and advocates often must sue the government to extract documents.

The White House wanted to do a thorough review before launching the FOIA website, another administration official said, who added that it was held up by the White House communications department.

That’s a distortion, the former official alleged, saying that the White House process for reviewing communications from federal agencies was used as a top-down tool to kill disfavored policies.

After the website was stalled, staffers from the White House and HHS met in mid-April 2026, the former official said, but the White House provided no clear rationale for killing the site other than a remark that some documents from 2016 to 2020 could unearth unflattering information about Overton, who had served as a White House policy aide in the first term as well.

Overton’s title was a White House fellow from 2019 to 2020.

Overton’s FDA nomination being revoked follows significant allegations of corruptionin a Nov. 6 interview on the Joe Rogan Experience with former administration official Calley Means.

Means alleged that Overton slow-rolled an executive order on psychedelics, helped draft a policy to shield pesticide makers from liability concerns, and encouraged FDA to approve an mRNA flu vaccine due to corporate pressure.

Means cast former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as the indisputable boss. But he described Overton as “Susie’s person” — her instrument on the White House Domestic Policy Council to execute on behalf of these lobbies.

The Trump administration pulled the nomination even as Overton was still negotiating with Republicans on the Senate’s key health panel to secure confirmation.

Kennedy previewed the website and stated his firm commitment to government transparency in April 2025.

“We’re going to start a website with all former FOIA requests and the documents that were produced so people don’t have to do it again and again,” Kennedy said in April 2025. “I spent a lot of years litigating under FOIA and I experienced the frustration of going year after year and being stonewalled by the agencies.”

“The papers we produce in this agency do not belong to us,” Kennedy continued. “They belong to the American people.”

Kennedy was responding to a question from the DCNF about layoffs by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) winnowing already understaffed FOIA offices. Many individuals were later rehired. But the status quo continued: FOIA requests still languished.

The new FOIA website was set to be called “Radical Transparency Dot Gov.” An existing URL, www.hhs.gov/radical-transparency, does not prominently feature FOIA. Instead, it redirects users to a longstanding FOIA page with no new features.

The backlog of FOIA requests at HHS numbered roughly 17,000 in 2025 and at 339,671 across the entire government. The former administration official suggested the “radical transparency” website could have set a government-wide precedent had it not been scuttled.

A vote on whether to elevate Overton to the FDA post had been set for Wednesday in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

Some Republican senators had been concerned that a study of mail-order abortion drugs languished and access to fruit-flavored vapes expanded while Overton served as the White House lead on health policy.

But Senate HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy expressed surprise that the White House revoked Overton’s nomination and said that Republican senators had been working in earnest on a path to confirmation, suggesting scrutiny from Means’ allegations may have been key to sinking her.