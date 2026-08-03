Everyday Economics: The Fed isn’t just pausing. The ground under interest rates has shifted

(The Center Square) – For two years, there was only one question about the Federal Reserve: when do they cut? This week, that question quietly died.

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(The Center Square) – For two years, there was only one question about the Federal Reserve: when do they cut? This week, that question quietly died.

On Wednesday, the Fed held its benchmark rate at 3.50%–3.75% for the fifth consecutive meeting. That part was expected. What wasn’t: three regional Fed presidents – Cleveland’s Beth Hammack, Minneapolis’s Neel Kashkari, and Dallas’s Lorie Logan – voted against the hold. Not because they wanted to cut. Because they wanted to hike, right now. It’s the first time since 2016 that three officials dissented in the same direction, and that direction was up.

It was also Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as chair, and he set a deliberately hawkish tone: a stripped-down statement, no promises about the future, and a clear message that inflation is the priority. Markets got it. Stocks fell more than 800 points on the day and the 30-year Treasury yield jumped to around 5.2%. Traders now put the odds of a rate increase by year-end at roughly one-in-three.

So the question flips. Not “when do they cut,” but “how did we get to a world where the Fed’s next move might be up?” The answer has two layers – one you can see in the headlines, and one buried underneath them that matters far more for what you’ll pay to borrow money for years to come.

The surface story: Four forces keeping inflation warm

Inflation used to be one story. Now it’s several stacked on top of each other.

Tariffs are the one with a delay built in. The price increases mostly aren’t behind us – they’re ahead of us, working their way toward the checkout counter over the coming months. Oil and conflict are the second: renewed tension in the Middle East has kept energy prices elevated, and energy is the one input that touches the price of nearly everything else. AI is the third and least obvious: the sheer scale of demand for power, chips, and data centers is now showing up in the cost of building things. And underneath it all, deficit-financed government spending keeps the Treasury borrowing at a scale that competes with everyone else for available money.

Add expectations to the pile. Households now expect inflation near 3.5% a year from now – and expectations have a way of becoming self-fulfilling. If you expect prices to rise, you ask for higher wages, businesses raise prices to protect margins, and the cycle feeds itself.

That’s why the Fed can’t cut.

The deeper story: The “resting rate” may have risen

Start with what an interest rate really is: a price. Not for a good or an hour of work, but for the use of money over time – and like any price, it’s set by supply and demand. The supply is saving: money that households, retirees and foreign investors set aside instead of spending. The demand is investment: money that businesses want to borrow to build factories and data centers, plus money that governments borrow to cover their deficits. The interest rate is whatever number makes the two sides meet – high enough to coax out the saving the economy wants to borrow, low enough that borrowers are still willing to take it on.

That balancing point is the whole game. When the desire to invest runs ahead of the desire to save, borrowers compete for scarce funds and the rate is bid up. When saving piles up faster than anyone wants to borrow it, the rate of return on savings falls until someone is tempted to spend. The rate that clears that market when the economy is running normally – full employment, stable inflation – is the neutral rate, or r-star. You can’t observe it directly; you can only estimate it. But it’s the gravity that pulls every other rate – mortgages, car loans, corporate debt – toward it over time.

For four decades, that gravity weakened, because both sides of the ledger pushed the same way. Saving swelled: populations aged and set aside more for longer retirements, and a global flood of savings – much of it from abroad – poured into safe American assets. At the same time, the appetite to invest sagged, as productivity growth slowed and businesses found fewer projects worth financing. More saving chasing less investment can produce only one thing: a lower clearing rate. The neutral rate fell by more than three percentage points from the 1970s on. Cheap money wasn’t a policy choice. It was the tide going out.

Here’s what’s new: the tide may be coming back in – and you can see it on both sides of the ledger. Recent research from the San Francisco Fed finds that the forces that swelled the savings pool before the pandemic have faded or reversed: the global capital flows that once dragged U.S. rates down have flipped to pushing them up since 2019, and the drag from an aging population has shrunk to a modest one. Meanwhile, new claims on that pool are growing. The supply of saving is thinning just as the demand to borrow it is rising – and both push the clearing rate the same way: up.

Put numbers on it. The Cleveland Fed’s latest model estimates the real neutral rate has climbed from about 0.8% in 2021 to roughly 1.5% today – and that its nominal counterpart, the actual dollar rate that’s “neither hot nor cold,” now sits near 3.7%. Look at where the Fed’s rate is: 3.50%–3.75%. In other words, by this estimate, the Fed’s rate is now sitting right around neutral. It isn’t the heavy brake it was a year ago. That’s the real reason a Fed rate cut is not warranted and three officials want to go the other way: if you’re barely pressing the brake and inflation is still above 3%, a rate cut means pressing the gas, which could cause the economy to overheat.

Different models put the exact level in different places, but they increasingly agree on the direction. Three forces are doing the lifting – two draining the supply of saving, one swelling the demand for investment:

Government borrowing drains the pool. When Washington runs large, persistent deficits, it pulls money out of the savings pool rather than adding to it, competing with private borrowers for what’s left. A common rule of thumb from the research: each additional point of deficit relative to the size of the economy adds roughly a quarter-point to long-term rates. Fiscal policy is no longer sitting in its own corner – it’s leaning directly on the cost of every mortgage and car loan.

The foreign savings glut is draining, too. The two-decade wave of savings from abroad that quietly financed cheap American mortgages is receding as populations age overseas and global capital patterns shift – thinning the supply from the other direction.

AI is swelling the demand side. This is the wild card, and it sits on the investment half of the ledger. Building out AI isn’t just a stock-market story – it’s an enormous, real-world demand for capital: power plants, chip factories, data centers. More borrowers bidding for a shrinking pool of savings pushes the clearing rate up. And if AI genuinely accelerates productivity growth rather than just consuming capital for a few years, the effect is more durable still – a one-time building boom lifts rates temporarily, but a faster underlying growth rate lifts them for good.

What it means for your wallet

If the neutral level of rates has moved up, then the relief so many borrowers are waiting for isn’t merely delayed. It may not be coming at all.

Mortgages. The 30-year fixed rate averaged about 6.66% this week – up from a low near 6.0% in February, and roughly 60 to 70 basis points higher since the Middle East conflict flared. Mortgage rates track long-term bond yields, not the Fed’s overnight rate directly, and those yields just jumped. On a $400,000 loan, the move from 6.0% to 6.7% adds roughly $180 to the monthly payment. The relief buyers keep waiting for may simply never come.

Credit cards. The average card charges about 20% today, and above 22% on balances actually carrying interest. A Fed that holds means no relief. If the Fed hikes, the floor on rates moves up and that means your credit card rate could climb with it.

Everything else. Auto loans, business lines of credit, and the cost of rolling over corporate and government debt all settle at a higher resting level when the neutral rate rises. This isn’t a storm that passes. It’s a change in the climate.

A harsh reality sets in

For two years, the story was “when does the Fed cut?” This week the Fed answered: maybe not –– and maybe the next move is up. The surface reason is that inflation hasn’t cooled. The deeper reason is that the gravity holding rates down for a generation appears to be weakening.

The era of cheap money wasn’t a permanent feature of the world. It was a tide. And the tide is turning.