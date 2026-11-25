(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Two of America’s top intelligence agencies have reportedly suffered a cybersecurity breach, the latest in a string of intrusions targeting federal government…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Two of America’s top intelligence agencies have reportedly suffered a cybersecurity breach, the latest in a string of intrusions targeting federal government systems.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently discovered an intrusion that exposed unclassified intelligence information, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials and individuals familiar with the matter. Information belonging to other government agencies may also have been compromised, according to two individuals familiar with the breach.

The intrusion targeted a system used by American intelligence officials to analyze publicly and commercially available information, including satellite imagery, social media activity and commercial data sets, according to the Times. While classified information was reportedly not compromised, the extent of the breach, the specific information exposed and whether investigators have identified the perpetrator remain unclear.

The CIA and ODNI jointly unveiled a three-year strategy in March 2024 to modernize the intelligence community’s collection and analysis of open-source intelligence. The strategy called for expanding information sharing, developing new technological capabilities and improving intelligence collection practices, according to the CIA.

“There have been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems,” an ODNI official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The CIA did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

The latest intrusion follows an apparent cyberattack targeting the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, which the bureau is investigating, the Associated Press reported Saturday, citing an individual familiar with the matter.

The nationwide database allows law enforcement agencies to exchange information on missing persons, wanted criminals, registered sex offenders, protective orders and stolen property, according to the FBI.

The Department of Agriculture also took numerous internal applications offline last week after discovering a cybersecurity incident that prompted officials to reset database passwords, Nextgov/FCW reported Thursday, citing three individuals familiar with the matter and an internal department email.

Separately, the National Security Agency’s (NSA) internal classified communications network went offline last week.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” an NSA spokesperson told the DCNF on Nov. 17.

Several other recent technological disruptions affecting America’s aviation, banking and communications infrastructure have been attributed to technical malfunctions rather than cyberattacks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights nationwide Nov. 13 after a telecommunications malfunction disrupted communications and radar systems at 17 of the country’s 22 major air traffic control centers, according to the agency’s investigation.

The FAA lifted the ground stop after approximately four and a half hours, although airlines continued struggling with widespread cancellations and delays as aircraft and crews were repositioned, according to Reuters.

Officials attributed the disruption to aging telecommunications infrastructure and a router malfunction during an equipment upgrade in El Dorado, Arkansas, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained during a Nov. 15 ABC News interview. Investigators found no evidence that foreign hackers had infiltrated the aviation network, Duffy said.

A widespread Microsoft outage temporarily prevented users across multiple countries from accessing Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services beginning Nov. 12, according to Microsoft‘s announcement on X the following day.

The technology giant subsequently restored services and attributed the outage to complications involving an earlier network capacity upgrade. “This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents,” the company said in its announcement.

Thousands of American banking customers experienced difficulties accessing their accounts and processing transactions Nov. 16, with disruptions affecting major financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, according to the Associated Press.

JPMorgan Chase attributed the disruption to a software bug affecting its internal hardware systems and said the incident was not cyber-related, bank spokesman Joe Evangelisti told the Associated Press.

Major American banks had already tightened restrictions on third-party artificial intelligence agents accessing customer accounts, citing digital security concerns, according to October statements from Citi and Wells Fargo to the DCNF.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton declined to identify who was responsible for the FBI breach but acknowledged that America’s aging digital infrastructure needs modernization during a Sunday interview on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“The need to improve our digital infrastructure is clear,” Clayton said.

The cybersecurity incidents have also coincided with a leadership shake-up within the Trump administration. President Donald Trump backed the firing of national cyber director Sean Cairncross over concerns regarding his lack of cybersecurity experience.

Clayton, whom Trump subsequently tapped to serve as acting cyber director, said Sunday that the number of cyber incidents reported to the FBI had increased from approximately 750,000 in 2020 to more than 1 million, according to ABC News.