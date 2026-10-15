Evangelist Bryce Crawford calls Satan a ‘kitty cat,’ challenging students at his alma mater to be bold for Christ 

Social media and street evangelist Bryce Crawford recently returned to his alma mater, challenging the next generation of students to be bold in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

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Social media and street evangelist Bryce Crawford recently returned to his alma mater, challenging the next generation of students to be bold in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The 22-year-old was welcomed back to North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia, to address the student body at chapel last week. Head of School Todd Clingman led a question-and-answer session with Crawford, who shared the unexpected path his life took after graduating from North Cobb.

Crawford says he originally planned to attend Liberty University in person but dropped out without his parents’ knowledge just two weeks before move-in day.

“That was really bad. Don’t do that,” he warned the students.

He eventually enrolled in Liberty’s online program, which allowed him to study the Bible while moving to Los Angeles with only two suitcases and a backpack. He recently graduated and spoke at the university’s commencement.

Crawford noted that God used his mistakes for something better than he could imagine. He met his wife, Maddy, in Los Angeles and now ministers to everyone from celebrities to college students.

“At the end of the day, no one’s really going to remember my name a hundred years from now, and that’s fine. It doesn’t bother me,” Crawford said. “I’m just going to do what I can now, and hopefully after me, there can be more people that do awesome things for Jesus.”

Clout for Jesus

Crawford first started gaining online followers after sharing how the Lord saved him during a dramatic conversion at a Waffle House, where he said he was preparing to take his own life. Today, he has 4.5 million followers and more than 105 million likes on TikTok. Across major platforms, he has nearly 10 million followers.

That level of clout has given him access to interview such high-profile guests as Nicki Minaj and Vice President JD Vance.

Clingman asked about his goal in scheduling such diverse interviews.

“I’ll have a gospel conversation with anyone,” Crawford said. “If you just sit there and listen to people, you can kind of understand what they believe and why they do the things that they do.”

Bryce Crawford speaks at North Cobb Christian School in Georgia.

Crawford noted the importance of balancing grace and truth to reach people effectively.

“If you’re all grace and no truth, you’ll compromise with someone’s sin,” Crawford said. “But if you’re all truth and no grace, you just crush people and nobody wants to feel crushed.”

When asked whom he would like to interview next, he named Kanye West and members of the Taliban.

“CNN has done two interviews with the Taliban,” he said. “We can do it, if they’ve done it.”

Questions from students

North Cobb students submitted questions for the event, prompting Crawford to address topics such as dating, doubt and maintaining faith in college.

“College is going to try to get you to turn one way or the other, and it’s not going to want you to be consistent with Jesus,” Crawford said.

He urged young men to build godly habits immediately and step up as leaders.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 14 or 18. You must build godly habits now. [You might say,] ‘When do I have time for Jesus?’ [And yet] you have time to hang out with your girlfriend four times a week. Make time for Jesus. You can read your Bible. Wake up an hour earlier. Use the time driving to school. You can make time,” Crawford said.

He also spoke candidly about his struggles with doubt and loneliness. He emphasized the importance of joining a local church to combat isolation.

“Anyone who’s Christian and says that they don’t doubt is lying to you,” Crawford said.

He warned against the pitfalls of social media, admitting he doesn’t even keep the apps on his phone to avoid wasting time. He challenged students to consume God’s Word rather than the opinions of others online.

“If I start my morning by scrolling on social media, there’s no way I’m going to be able to overcome it that day, because I start off my day consuming what people think about me instead of what God thinks about me.”

Crawford urged students not to cower when facing pushback for their belief in Christ.

“The Bible describes Satan as if he’s a roaring lion. It doesn’t say he is a roaring lion,” Crawford said. “He’s like a kitty cat in the corner with a megaphone. He literally can’t do anything.”

Chapel at North Cobb concluded with former teachers and coaches gathering to lay hands on Crawford in prayer. They prayed that God would physically protect him wherever he goes, guard his heart, protect his mind and guide his steps.

Students and staff pray over Bryce Crawford.

(Featured image: Todd Clingman interviews Bryce Crawford at North Cobb Christian School; all images credit Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News)