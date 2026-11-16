Florida deputies arrested eight people this month for allegedly participating in a scheme to divert more than $260,000 in mailed church donations into personal bank accounts.

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Florida deputies arrested eight people this month for allegedly participating in a scheme to divert more than $260,000 in mailed church donations into personal bank accounts.

Investigators identified at least 17 churches affected nationwide and more than 20 suspects.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole donation checks from church mailboxes and deposited them, unaltered, into personal accounts, often through mobile banking.

“The suspects were not connected to the churches,” Detective Rachael Fossaceca told WWSB. “They were not parishioners. They did not work for the church. They targeted the churches.”

Investigators confirmed more than $72,000 in losses involving 107 checks in Manatee County, south of Tampa.

Outside the county, detectives found another 268 stolen checks worth nearly $194,000. The combined losses totaled about $266,000.

“The scheme took advantage of the routine nature of church donations,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said churches often did not realize their donation checks had been stolen.

“Everybody was pretty much unaware that their checks were not making it to their intended destinations, which is why this was highly lucrative and undetected for so long,” Fossaceca said.

Investigation began after church noticed missing mail

The investigation began last December after Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch noticed a decline in its mail.

Pastor Nicholas Lee reported the problem to deputies. Church members also began asking whether their tithe checks had arrived.

One affected donor was Oswald Reid, a retired CEO who mailed a check to the church, only to learn it had been deposited into a stranger’s bank account.

“I was very, very pleased when I got a voicemail from the sheriff’s,” Reid told WFLA.

“How does the bank of deposit cash a check without matching the name on the account and the name on the check?” he added.

Fossaceca later heard about a similar complaint from another church, the Observer reported.

“It opened Pandora’s box,” she said.

The Observer reported that the thefts involved unlocked mailboxes at church properties. Investigators said the thefts occurred between September 2025 and May 2026.

Fossaceca said the suspects often deposited small amounts of money.

“They thought they never would get caught,” she said.

Eight arrested, seven more suspects sought

The eight people arrested so far are Yucmercy Espinosa Obregon, Luis Miguel Sanchez Santos, Lisaida Castro Gonzalez, Ismery Ferrer Alonso, Luis Enrique Valdes Camejo, Dayanis Leon Hernandez, Duvier Hernandez Canizarez and Isidro Gonzalez Gomez.

They face charges including organized schemes to defraud and grand theft. Some also face charges of criminal use of personal identification.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for seven more people. The sheriff’s office said some suspects may be in Miami, while at least one was in Cuba.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is assisting with the investigation.

“Mail theft can not be tolerated. It creates identity theft and emotional stress,” postal inspector Anne Anderson told the Observer.

Heartlander News previously reported on a separate case involving a Kansas man accused of soliciting money from congregations in three states through false claims about sick and dying relatives.