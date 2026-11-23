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Education should prepare students for citizenship and clear communication, not just a career, and ultimately serve an eternal purpose, Erskine College President Steven Adamson told Heartlander News.

“I think in some respects, the political world has focused so much on workforce preparation that they’ve lost sight of the grander vision of education that was part of the traditional classical liberal arts that was preparing people for good citizenship,” Adamson said in an interview. “And I think that is what is missing now, and that so much is career focused.”

Erskine College, founded in 1836 by the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, is a small Christian liberal arts college in Due West, South Carolina. Adamson became president in 2022 and chairs the board of the Charter Institute at Erskine, which authorizes and oversees K-12 charter schools across South Carolina, according to his college biography.

Adamson earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in mathematics at the University of Nebraska. He spent years in the corporate world before pursuing theology and apologetics. He later entered higher education administration and helped start a college and a seminary before coming to Erskine.

As his career changed, Adamson studied the history and tradition of liberal arts education, he said.

“You will change your career, change your profession many times,” he said. “But the raw core material of thinking, of communicating, of interrelating, those do not change, and those are the components that employers are looking for today, because they will train you on what they have.”

That experience convinced him that liberal arts and Christian education should prepare students for life beyond a particular job.

“In my faith, Christian faith, I really matured to the point that education functions more than preparing you for a job. It really is to prepare you for, yes, a career, but citizenship, and then ultimately, your walk with the Lord, which you know has more long-term, long-lasting, almost eternal purposes,” Adamson said. “So that was the definite change that I felt in myself, and why I wanted to get into higher education.”

Adamson released his first book, Education for Eternity: Reclaiming Education for God’s Glory, in October. It examines the purpose of education and calls for a return to its Christian and classical roots.

“Education really needs to take a step back and ask the question: What is it there for in the first place?” he said. “And that’s where I ended up with that title, ‘Education for Eternity,’ because that’s the ultimate purpose of preparing somebody for not just the here and now, but for the rest of their lives, for the lives of their children who would come after them, and then for themselves personally of being somebody of faith for their eternal purpose back with the Lord.”

Education and the question of human purpose

The book begins with a biblical perspective on education and traces the development of Western education from Athens and Jerusalem to the modern classroom. Adamson argues that schools have largely abandoned the Christian principles that helped shape that tradition.

“The degree of human flourishing that we have in the United States and in the Western world, which you can trace directly to the amount of freedom, inquiry, natural curiosity, and human dignity, that came from an educational system that had Judeo-Christian values in its foundation,” Adamson said. “You can point directly to that type of influence in the educational system that has created the world we have today. And you can point to the decay and the collapse and the fragmentation you have in society is a direct consequence of those foundations that are in that educational system having been taken away.”

Removing Christianity from education changes what schools teach about the origin and purpose of human beings, Adamson argued.

“Education is never neutral. It’s always pointing somewhere,” he said. “So even if you take God out of education, you’ve got to replace something with it and point the student in some direction. And so, to say you have an entirely neutral secular education, well, you’ve replaced values of what a human being is and what the end goal is with something else.”

Without theology, education loses “the grounding as to who you are as a human being,” Adamson said. He referred to author and college professor Carl Trueman and his work on theology and anthropology. Adamson argued that when people must construct their own identities, they seek belonging in smaller groups and become less able to engage with those who disagree.

“Everything is oppressed versus the oppressor because people have banded together in small groups that sound and talk like themselves, and we’ve lost the capacity to have debates and conversations because those challenge or those destroy the human being that I have had to create myself,” Adamson said. “That’s the premise of my book of what has happened to education when we’ve lost the grounding of something that is transcendent, and there’s been nothing to replace it. And humanity is fractured, and our culture is fractured because of that.”

A role for school choice

Adamson sees a return to Christian principles and Western educational traditions as possible beyond private schools. He argued that competition from classical and Christian schools could encourage public schools to reconsider their approaches. He said a liberal arts education would help students adapt to a changing world.

“That market pressure of student enrollment would force the traditional public-school systems to look at how other people are doing what they do, and would encourage them to improve their structure,” he said. “And so, I think it’s entirely possible to do a renewal within the public school system, but it requires the competition from a school choice free market system to, in order for them to feel the pressure on enrollment to make the change.”