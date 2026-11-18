(The Daily Signal) – In a video first obtained by the Daily Signal, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlights the more than 30 times over the past two years he has called on Congress to give…

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(The Daily Signal) – In a video first obtained by the Daily Signal, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlights the more than 30 times over the past two years he has called on Congress to give the department more funding, warning that without it, a catastrophe like what America saw Friday would happen.

Following Friday’s nationwide ground stop, Duffy is now calling on Congress to approve $50 billion in emergency funding to make the necessary technology upgrades. But this isn’t the first time he has asked for this money.

“This takes money,” Duffy said on Fox News in March 2025. “We have this antiquated old system, and the bottom line is we have to update it.”

In July 2025, Congress passed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” giving the department $12.5 billion. Before its passage, Duffy said it wasn’t enough.

“Congress has to fund a massive bill. It’s going to take billions and billions of dollars,” he said in May 2025 on CNBC.

“Twelve billion will not be enough,” Duffy told Stuart Varney on Fox Business in June 2025. “The Congress is going to have to come back and give us more money. We’re going to need you know tens of billions of dollars from the Congress.”

In August 2025, Duffy pointed to “cracks in the system” and “blips in communication.”

Months later, after the March 2026 plane crash at LaGuardia Airport that killed two pilots and injured about 40 people, Duffy addressed air traffic control failures.

“There’s a whole suite of technological upgrades that we want to make,” he said at a press conference. “That the Congress does need to do their job. They should, in a bipartisan way, come together and figure out a way to give us the rest of the dollars to complete the job.”

The $50 billion Duffy is requesting could be added to the lame-duck session’s effort to pass a defense reconciliation funding package. The money would be spent on modernizing the digital architecture powering air traffic control, upgrading safety tools, building new telecommunications systems, and expanding the new Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories system, known as SMART.

The emergency funding would also be used to replace crumbling aviation infrastructure, including control towers, airport facilities, and runways.

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who is challenging Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York for majority leader, has said he would support the funding while criticizing Duffy.

The Department of Transportation, OMB, and FAA, officially asks both chambers appropriations committees for the $50.1 billion in emergency funding to “deliver a truly world-class air traffic control network.”



Duffy is set to attend the Senate GOP conference lunch today to make… pic.twitter.com/oVlHBiYblS — Virginia Grace McKinnon (@virginiagmck) November 17, 2026

“I will support whatever level of money is necessary to fix this problem. We should fix this problem on a bipartisan basis,” Van Hollen told CNN on Sunday. “It’s really rich to hear the secretary pointing the fingers at Congress when Congress has given the administration what they asked for. If they need more, they should come up and justify it,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, the department sent a joint letter doing just that, signed by Duffy, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Sent to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate appropriations committees, the letter “urges Congress to provide $50.1 billion to deliver a truly world-class air traffic control network.”

(Image credit: Sean Duffy, Screenshot/Fox News)