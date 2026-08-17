DSA praises Fidel Castro with 100th birthday tribute, denounces Marco Rubio as ‘genocidal’

(The Daily Signal) – The Democratic Socialists of America website called deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro a “stalwart symbol of anti-imperialist struggle and self-determination,”…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – The Democratic Socialists of America website called deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro a “stalwart symbol of anti-imperialist struggle and self-determination,” while denouncing Secretary of State Marco Rubio as genocidal.

In a tribute to Castro on what would have been his 100th birthday Thursday, the DSA website commemorated the “historic significance of both this day and the man.”

DSA commemorates the centenary of Fidel Castro and demands an end to the genocidal blockade. pic.twitter.com/ApeyncJTf7 — DSA (@DemSocialists) August 13, 2026

The fast-growing socialist organization that’s made strong inroads in Democratic Party primary elections over the past year, said that they have “a long history of solidarity with the Cuban people, their revolution, and their self-determination.”

The DSA statement said that it used the Castro commemoration to “recommit ourselves to acting in solidarity with the Cuban people,” and to “opposing Marco Rubio’s genocidal war against the Cuban people and US imperialism writ large.”

They blasted the Trump administration but directed particularly strong criticism toward Rubio.

“The Trump Administration, under the leadership of Marco Rubio, is waging an indiscriminate war against the Cuban people and killing women, children, and babies by illegally blockading critical resources from the Caribbean nation. By intentionally imposing conditions calculated to kill a civilian population, Marco Rubio is leading a genocide,” the DSA statement read.

DSA then listed a series of demands.

an end to the genocidal blockade

an end to all threats of military violence against Cuba

an end to all imperialist aggression against Cuba

the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba

reparations payments to be made to Cuba for the trillions of dollars in damages the blockade has cost the Cuban people

the prosecution of Marco Rubio for crimes against humanity

Other socialists also praised Castro this week including online influencer Hasan Piker who declared in a recent video, “I love [Vladimir] Lenin, I love Fidel Castro and I love Che Guevara. They are genuinely —- heroes.”

Social media users heaped criticism on the DSA for praising Castro and said that it was shameful for the organization to tout human rights while praising a brutal dictator.

The DSA lunatics are slobbering over Fidel Castro, praising the Cuban revolution and calling him a “stalwart symbol” of self-determination.



Then, without a hint of embarrassment, they pivot to lecturing everyone else about human rights, sovereignty, peace and crimes against… https://t.co/WPpf9Vq32n — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) August 14, 2026

Others called them anti-American.

The anti patriotic left https://t.co/fJTQY8NmAy — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 14, 2026

Guy Benson at Fox News called the DSA “depraved commies.”

The State Department recently reported that Cuba has been a major source of far-Left activism and even terrorism in the United States and around the world since Castro came to power.

In a July report titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” the State Department explained how the small island nation has mastered spreading ideology as its chief export.

“To mistake Cuba’s poverty for harmlessness is to misunderstand the threat entirely,” the report argued. “Its material weakness was never the measure of its danger. Its power was always ideological, subversive, and parasitic—and it has proven remarkably durable, outlasting the Soviet empire that helped build it and grafting itself onto every new enemy of the United States that has arisen since.”

Rubio himself wrote on X Friday that Castro, “was a complete failure at everything except destroying Cuba and impoverishing, jailing and murdering his own people.

Fidel Castro was a complete failure at everything except destroying Cuba and impoverishing, jailing and murdering his own people



I strongly suggest that anyone tempted to try and follow his example should carefully reconsider, because if they do they would be dooming themselves… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 14, 2026

Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., responded to Rubio, saying that Castro was a “serial-killer” who destroyed what was good about Cuba.

“Those who praise Castro belong with him in the ash heap of history!” he wrote.

Despite praising Castro, the DSA has reportedly said that it rejects “authoritarian visions of socialism.”

(Castro amid cheering crowds in 2005. Image credit: By Vandrad, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1013771)