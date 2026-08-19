Donalds, Jolly secure Florida governor nods

(The Center Square) – Byron Donalds and David Jolly will face off to replace Ron DeSantis as the next governor of Florida in November.

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(The Center Square) – Byron Donalds and David Jolly will face off to replace Ron DeSantis as the next governor of Florida in November.

Voters in the Sunshine State elected Donalds from a crowded field of Republican nominees looking to take over for DeSantis, who is term-limited. Donalds quickly earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump but not the current governor, who declined to endorse in a race that included his own lieutenant Jay Collins.

“Now is the time for the Republican Party to unite,” Donalds wrote on social media. “By working together, we can make Florida more affordable and defend the Florida Dream for our families, seniors, and young people.”

Donalds has focused his campaign on supporting the Trump administration’s immigration agenda and cutting taxes for Floridians. He said he would expand the state government’s ability to audit businesses for potential fraud, an issue targeted by Republicans over the last several months.

“By making audits routine, publishing spending information in one place, and giving taxpayers direct access to government financial data, Florida can become the most transparent and accountable government in America,” Donalds’ website reads.

David Jolly, the Democratic nominee, focused his campaign on his bipartisan record and touted his status as a former Republican in Congress. Jolly left Congress in 2017.

In 2022, Jolly joined forces with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang to advance the Forward Party, a new political coalition designed to attract Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Jolly has focused his campaign on increasing funds for public schools in Florida and offering state-backed home loan programs.

“Allowing condominium associations and owners access to a no-interest state-backed loan program would likewise address the crushing financial burden of generational condominium repairs,” Jolly’s website reads.

Gwen Graham is running as lieutenant governor alongside Jolly. In Florida, the governor typically chooses a running mate after the primary. However, Jolly opted to announce his ticket with Graham in June.

Graham ran in 2018 as the Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, losing to DeSantis. She also previously served as a United States congresswoman in Florida’s second congressional district from 2014 to 2017.

Donalds has yet to pick a running mate to serve as his lieutenant governor.

“My Democrat opponent would raise taxes, make life more expensive, and bring the Democrats’ radical left agenda to the Sunshine State – Florida cannot afford Liberal David Jolly,” Donalds wrote.