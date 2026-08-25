Dolly Parton dies at 80
Country music super star Dolly Parton has died, according to a video posted Tuesday to her social media account by a family representative. She was 80 years old.
“Dolly has lived in the light and…
Country music super star Dolly Parton has died, according to a video posted Tuesday to her social media account by a family representative. She was 80 years old.
“Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” said Nephew Bryan Seaver in the video.
President Donald Trump caller her death “a true loss for millions of people,” and proclaimed American flags fly half-staff for one week.
U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighted Parton’s Imagination Library, which sends free books to millions of children.
“Through her Imagination Library, she placed millions of books into the hands of young children and helped spark a lifelong love of reading,” McMahon wrote on social media. “Her music, storytelling, and generous spirit enriched American culture for generations.”
Just last week, Parton gave an interview to People in which she said, “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” referring to her late husband who died in March 2025.
Tributes have poured in via social media: