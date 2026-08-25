Dolly Parton dies at 80

Country music super star Dolly Parton has died, according to a video posted Tuesday to her social media account by a family representative. She was 80 years old.

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Country music super star Dolly Parton has died, according to a video posted Tuesday to her social media account by a family representative. She was 80 years old.

“Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” said Nephew Bryan Seaver in the video.

A message from the family of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/9DNRgRx0uH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026

President Donald Trump caller her death “a true loss for millions of people,” and proclaimed American flags fly half-staff for one week.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighted Parton’s Imagination Library, which sends free books to millions of children.

“Through her Imagination Library, she placed millions of books into the hands of young children and helped spark a lifelong love of reading,” McMahon wrote on social media. “Her music, storytelling, and generous spirit enriched American culture for generations.”

Just last week, Parton gave an interview to People in which she said, “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” referring to her late husband who died in March 2025.

Tributes have poured in via social media:

"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you." – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ZPf8IzybNe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2026

Dolly. 💔 This really really hurts. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton to Miley Cyrus & new fans:



“From the bottom of my heart, I am proud of you and I’m proud to be your fairy godmother. When you had me in Hannah Montana you helped my career and introduced me to new fans, young fans, of course they are not as young as they used to be” pic.twitter.com/Gnl2lKBwEs — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) August 25, 2026