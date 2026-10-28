DOJ to disperse thousands of election monitors in largest-ever effort. Democrats plan to respond with 10,000-volunteer army

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – As midterms loom the Department of Justice is ramping up enforcement across the country in an effort to preserve election integrity – but Democrats are…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – As midterms loom the Department of Justice is ramping up enforcement across the country in an effort to preserve election integrity – but Democrats are responding by mobilizing a volunteer army of their own to send to the polls.

State Democratic parties and coalition groups are training and sending forth an estimated 10,000 volunteers to observe polling places and report anything potentially concerning they might see from federal agents in response to the DOJ’s exercising its authority to send election monitors across the states, the Associated Press reported.

“We will be in all 50 states doing the routine election monitoring the department has done for decades,” a spokesperson from the DOJ told the DCNF in a statement.

The DOJ will deploy around 1,000 monitors in counties throughout the United States but will not share the full list until closer to Election Day, the department shared with the DCNF.

“Every monitor will merely observe and report any potential violations of federal law to the Department, which will be reviewed after Election Day,” the DOJ spokesperson told the DCNF. “All monitors must meet the same legal and ethical requirements, including that they not interfere with the voting process. Every monitor has the same role: observe for potential violations of federal law and report concerns to the Department, which the Department will review after Election Day and act where appropriate.”

Common Cause – a grassroots coalition group trained roughly 16,000 volunteers to serve as voting sentinels at precincts, the group’s vice president Suzanne Almeida told the AP.

A broader Election Protection coalition involving 300 other groups trained tens of thousands more volunteers, in a collective effort for the possible threat of “Election Day confusion,” the AP reported.

“It will actually take all of us if some of the threats we are most worried about come to pass,” Almeida said to the AP.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has also trained 22,000 volunteers of its own to send to the polls the AP reported.