DOJ issues nearly a dozen subpoenas in immigration probe against Ilhan Omar; includes members of her family

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued roughly a dozen subpoenas as part of the probe into Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration status, a source…

Share



(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued roughly a dozen subpoenas as part of the probe into Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration status, a source familiar confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday.

Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, and another family member received a subpoena as part of the investigation, The New York Times first reported. Federal agents raided Omar’s home Monday as they investigated her immigration paperwork and citizenship status.

Grand jury subpoenas are issued to gather evidence about possible crimes. The investigation will look into whether Omar’s late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, lied or omitted information in immigration forms before becoming a U.S. citizen, including his daughter’s age.

Omar immigrated to the U.S. in March 1995 when she was 12 years old and became a citizen at 17 years old, meaning she could be conferred through a parent.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly accused Omar of committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed to the Daily Caller in May that the administration was investigating the congresswoman.

“It certainly seems like something fishy is there,” Vance told the Caller. “But everyone is entitled to equal justice under the laws. So we’re going to investigate it, we’re going to take a look at it. If we think there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime, and that’s something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now.”

Omar accused the administration of politically targeting her with “baseless lies and smear campaigns.”

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced,” Omar said in a Monday statement on X.

The investigation involves whistleblowers, documents and witness testimony regarding Omar’s status and is being conducted by The Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. attorney in Minneapolis and the DOJ, a source told NBC News.

Trump criticized Omar during a campaign rally in Ohio.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with it, but I can tell you this: She’s a disaster,” Trump said. “She comes in from a country without laws, without police, without military, where all they do is shoot each other, and she comes into our country and she says, ‘I have a constitutional right.’”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro confirmed her office is investigation Omar’s financial disclosures.

(Lorie Shaull, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)