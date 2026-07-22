DOJ gives KCKPS 14 days to end secret transgender policies  

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has given Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools (KCKPS) 14 days to correct transgender policies that it says unlawfully deny parents access to information…

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The Department of Justice (DOJ) has given Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools (KCKPS) 14 days to correct transgender policies that it says unlawfully deny parents access to information about their children.

In a July 21 letter, the DOJ demanded KCKPS “immediately cease its ongoing, substantial noncompliance” with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

“If KCKPS fails to comply in a timely manner with this demand, the United States will file a civil action to enforce FERPA’s conditions and to seek all other appropriate relief,” the letter concludes.

The DOJ said that relief could include terminating the district’s federal funding.

The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and U.S. Attorney for Kansas Ryan Kriegshauser, describes the ultimatum as the district’s “final opportunity to cure” the alleged violations before the federal government files a civil lawsuit.

Federal officials cited recordings first reported by Heartlander News in which KCKPS administrators discussed a confidential “transgender guideline” overseen by designated district “gatekeepers” and unavailable to parents or the public.

“Where can we sneak things in?” one participant said during a call, referring to circumventing FERPA policies with which they disagreed. “Because, I mean, our assessments are correct.”

The federal scrutiny followed a letter from Kansas Senate President and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson requesting investigations by federal and state authorities.

Masterson’s request cited previous reporting on recordings in which district officials discussed concealing transgender and diversity policies from parents.

One video included allegations from a former KCKPS student who said he was sexually assaulted in elementary school and that teachers and the principal responded by asking him not to tell his parents.

The latest DOJ letter states that recordings show Assistant Superintendent of Organizational Development Canise Salinas discussing secret policies and other efforts “deliberately hidden from public view.”

Another recording allegedly captures Organizational Development Specialist Lauren Hernandez discussing her willingness to withhold information from a student’s father because of the father’s religious affiliation.

“A coordinated, secret campaign waged by school administrators to bypass the requirements of the law reveals outright hostility to the rights FERPA protects,” the letter states.

The DOJ ordered the district to stop enforcing policies that restrict information provided to parents concerning a student’s transgender status, gender identity, sexual orientation, preferred name or pronouns.

KCKPS also must review all policies and practices to ensure parents have unrestricted access to their children’s education records, issue a written directive informing employees of those rights and provide written confirmation signed by the superintendent and school board president.

Federal officials also demanded every version of the district’s transgender guideline used since 2017.

If KCKPS fails to comply, the DOJ said it will file a civil action to enforce FERPA’s funding conditions and seek “all other appropriate relief.”

The escalation follows previous federal findings against KCKPS and three other Kansas school districts.

In April, the Department of Education (ED) concluded KCKPS violated FERPA and Title IX by allowing biological males to use female restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms based on gender identity.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach opened an investigation and referred the matter to federal officials.

The department issued KCKPS a letter of impasse in June after the district declined to reach an agreement with ED.

“Title IX is enforced by the Department’s [Office of Civil Rights] and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance,” the June ED letter states. “Violation of Title IX can result in termination of an educational entity’s federal funding.”

KCKPS previously said it “respectfully disagrees” with the federal government’s conclusions.

The district was a little more curt following the latest letter.

Asked for comment by KMBC News 9, a district spokesperson responded: “No comment.”