DOJ files more lawsuits against Democrat states giving illegal immigrants cheaper tuition   

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed four more lawsuits against Democrat-run states for giving illegal immigrants cheaper tuition rates than the average American.

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The U.S. Department of Justice has filed four more lawsuits against Democrat-run states for giving illegal immigrants cheaper tuition rates than the average American.

Trump’s DOJ announced Aug. 27 it was filing additional lawsuits against Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington state for laws that allow illegal immigrants to receive in-state tuition rates and financial assistance.

“Congress made clear that States cannot put illegal aliens before our Nation’s own citizens,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona are pushing citizens to the side and ignoring federal law. No more.”

The DOJ has already won similar lawsuits in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Illinois and has pending cases in Minnesota, Virginia, California, New Jersey, Kansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado, New York, Connecticut and Vermont.

“Our efforts will not cease until President Trump’s promise is fulfilled: illegal aliens will not receive benefits denied to American citizens,” Woodward concluded.

The DOJ’s argument is based on the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, approved by President Bill Clinton, which states that an illegal alien “shall not be eligible on the basis of residence within a State (or a political subdivision) for any postsecondary education benefit unless a citizen or national of the United States is eligible for any postsecondary education benefit unless a citizen or national of the United States is eligible for such a benefit.”

In other words, an illegal immigrant cannot receive a public benefit that isn’t available to U.S. citizens.

And tuition discounts are a significant public benefit.

In-state tuition at the University of New Mexico is roughly $23,000 cheaper than out-of-state tuition. At the University of Washington, the difference is more than $30,000.

The University of Oregon charges in-state students around $17,500, while out-of-state students pay more than $47,000 annually.

In its press release, the DOJ cites a report estimating 3,600 illegal aliens qualify for in-state tuition in Arizona alone. Its lawsuit alleges the reduced tuition for illegal immigrants at Arizona State University cost taxpayers $10.5 million in a single year.

While the Trump administration has won similar cases in five other states, all four Democrat-run states are promising to stand up for the “Dreamers,” a term commonly used for noncitizens who were brought to the U.S. as children, often by parents who did not have legal right to enter or remain in the country.

“The federal government has now sued 21 states for letting Dreamers who attended school in places like Arizona be able to afford a college education at our state’s community colleges and universities,” said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. “Fundamentally, this is about state’s rights and I will vigorously defend Arizona’s right to set its own rules, especially ones that are passed by voters themselves.”

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in-state students “are part of our communities and part of our future” and that she would “stand up for their opportunity to pursue an education and build a life here.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson stated Washington “won’t be bullied into changing how we provide opportunities for young people,” and the New Mexico Higher Education Department said it was “focused on our long-standing commitment to expanding higher education pathways for New Mexicans.”