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DOJ: ATF hit by ransomware attack

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Wednesday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been hit with a ransomware attack.

A…

atf | doj | hacking | ransomware | trump admin

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Wednesday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been hit with a ransomware attack.

A spokesperson for the DOJ confirmed the attack when reached by the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment about a social media post from Gun Owners of America about the situation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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