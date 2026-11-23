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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told “This Week” host Jonathan Karl during a Sunday interview that a recent string of major technology outages was neither coordinated nor state-sponsored, but declined to identify who was behind a separate cyberattack targeting the FBI.

Clayton told the ABC News host that disruptions affecting Microsoft and other major institutions arose following necessary system upgrades rather than coordinated cyberattacks, while refusing to disclose specifics about the breach of an FBI crime database reported Saturday. The intelligence chief warned that Americans should expect additional outages as companies and government agencies modernize outdated systems amid an increase in cyberattacks.

“Let me tell you what we know and be very clear with the American people,” Clayton said. “The incidents that we saw during the course of this week, we know that they were not coordinated and that they were not state-sponsored. These were what I would say is delays, outages, and the like resulting from upgrades to systems which are absolutely necessary going forward. And we’re going to see more of that.”

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This comes after a multitude of organizations and institutions from JP Morgan Chase to the National Security Agency (NSA) suffered from outages.

“And companies and the government, we should all be transparent with the American people that we have dated systems in a highly evolving environment where they need to be upgraded in order to have cyber security,” he continued. “Now to your point on cyberattacks there, there is an increase, as I mentioned, in cyberattacks, but this is something that we have had for a long time.”

(Image credit: Jay Clayton, Screenshot/C-SPAN)