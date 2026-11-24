A former psychic medium who now leads a Christian ministry is warning families about Disney’s new movie Hexed. Jenn Nizza says the film presents practices God condemns as appealing and offers…

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A former psychic medium who now leads a Christian ministry is warning families about Disney’s new movie Hexed. Jenn Nizza says the film presents practices God condemns as appealing and offers young viewers a counterfeit path to finding their identity.

The animated film follows Billie, a teenage girl voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who discovers she has magical powers. She and her mother journey into a world of witches and uncover family secrets that could change that world “forever,” according to Disney’s plot synopsis.

The PG-rated movie is now in theaters.

“I know people are going to say I’m the big buzzkill on this one, but I know what witchcraft is and I know the evil of it and the dangers of it – and demonic doors opening for you and your children,” Nizza told Heartlander News.

Nizza is a Christian author and speaker who spent more than two decades involved in New Age and occult practices before becoming a Christian at 37. She now hosts the Ex-Psychic Saved podcast and leads the ministry of the same name.

Her latest book, Darkness in Disguise: A Biblical Warning About Spiritual Deception in Our Culture, warns Christians against New Age practices.

Nizza had her first tarot card reading at age 13. She sees parallels between her younger self and Billie.

“She actually reminds me of myself at that very age when I had the tarot card reading,” Nizza said. “You know, kind of like feeling like you’re a misfit. Things maybe aren’t going great for you, and then now you’re offered something.”

Nizza said the film’s colorful visuals and music make its world of witches inviting. She worries that young viewers could come to see witchcraft as a way to find their identity.

“This is specifically about witchcraft,” she said of the film’s plot. “This is specifically the practices that God condemns. There is nothing entertaining about that. There is nothing entertaining about you linking arms with them through your monetary support of going to see these movies.”

Responding to the idea that the film is harmless fantasy, Nizza said Scripture condemns witchcraft in all its forms.

“[Families are] falling into the trap that the enemy wants you to fall into. ‘Oh, this is just fantasy. This is just silly.’ … No, it’s witchcraft. You can go right to the Bible and see what God says about it. But here’s the thing: This is the way the enemy plants seeds into the minds of your children and of you as well, because he sells it one way and then he’s defining it for you. Don’t let your children think witchcraft is a pretty pink dress.

“There’s no such thing as good witchcraft. It’s an abomination to Him.”

Nizza urged families to weigh what they watch against Scripture.

“Test every single thing by the Word of God,” she said. “And if there’s a spiritual practice in there that God condemns – immediate no.”

(Image credit: Disney)