DHS raids Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home as part of federal immigration investigation

(The Daily Signal) – The Department of Homeland Security raided the home of Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., early Monday morning, less than a month before the midterm election. The raid is…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – The Department of Homeland Security raided the home of Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., early Monday morning, less than a month before the midterm election. The raid is part of a larger criminal fraud investigation into the congresswoman’s immigration paperwork and was signed off by a federal judge.

First reported by Fox News Digital, multiple Homeland Security Investigations agents were seen outside her home in Washington, D.C. The raid began at 6 a.m. Monday.

Homeland Security Investigations, an agency of DHS, led the operation, but the Department of Justice is also involved in the larger investigation. DHS referred the Daily Signal to the DOJ.

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a DOJ spokesperson told the Daily Signal.

Two sources “close to the investigation” told Fox News Digital that the search was related to a criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman’s immigration paperwork.

Omar has been accused of fraud on multiple accounts since her first run for the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016. At the time, she called the claims “absurd and offensive” in a statement to a Minnesota Fox affiliate.

If Omar were found guilty of immigration fraud, she could face removal from Congress and denaturalization, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In late March, Vice President J.D. Vance announced the White House was looking into what could be done to “get justice for the American people.”

“Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” he said when asked by conservative activist and podcast host Benny Johnson on “The Benny Johnson Show” whether Omar committed fraud.

Omar did not immediately respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

(Photo Attribution: Lorie Shaull, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)