‘Demonic’ wave of persecution sweeps Africa as Voice of the Martyrs aids displaced Christians 

An average of one Christian was killed every 86 minutes in Nigeria through early September.

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An average of one Christian was killed every 86 minutes in Nigeria through early September.

While Heartlander News previously reported on this staggering statistic, Voice of the Martyrs Vice President Todd Nettleton says the severe violence is just one symptom of a larger wave of persecution of Christians sweeping across the African continent.

Nettleton spoke with Heartlander News describing an alarming increase in violence against Christians in regions such as northern Nigeria, northern Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo. All but the Democratic Republic of Congo are majority Muslim.

“The level of violence in some of the attacks that we’re seeing in Africa right now is just…I would use the word demonic,” Nettleton said. “When you hear about a whole congregation that is completely wiped out, and we’ve heard about that at least twice just in the DRC in the last 14 months, the level of violence, the level of death and destruction that is being cast is just really shocking.”

The Voice of the Martyrs mobilized its Africa teams to provide practical assistance to believers who had to leave everything behind. Nettleton explained this help ranges from short-term relief, such as tarps for temporary shelter to long-term livelihood support.

The organization has provided displaced pastors with chickens so they can harvest eggs, sell meat and support their families as they start over in new areas.

“Those kind of practical help on the ground, walking with our brothers and sisters, is the kind of work Voice of the Martyrs is doing around the world,” Nettleton said.

Faith in the fire

Nettleton shared a story with Heartlander News about how persecution is actively strengthening the church in some areas.

“I recently heard the story of a young [African] lady who came to faith [in Christ] out of a Muslim background. When local Muslims figured out she had left Islam, three of them basically kidnapped her and assaulted her for hours. Then, they dumped her out of a car, basically leaving her for dead. She survived, and she is still following Jesus.

“Her mom has come to faith now because [she] asked, ‘If this is what Islam does, why would I want to follow a religion that assaults my daughter? I’m not going to be a Muslim anymore.’

“Not only has her mom come to faith, but this young lady is now working with a handful of young ladies, meeting together regularly. They also have come to faith. She is discipling them and encouraging them and they’re studying the Bible together.”

Nettleton says finding God amid tragedy doesn’t lessen the suffering.

“There is something about suffering and about seeing God in the midst of suffering that does strengthen our faith,” he said. “That doesn’t lessen the suffering. That doesn’t make the suffering go away. It just gives more meaning to it.”

(Image credit: james-wiseman-unsplash)