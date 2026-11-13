Democrats quickly push for recognition of Islamic and Hindu holidays 

New York and Texas Democrats introduced measures this week to recognize the Hindu holiday of Diwali and the Islamic observance of Ramadan, along with other measures related to Islamic practices,…

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New York and Texas Democrats introduced measures this week to recognize the Hindu holiday of Diwali and the Islamic observance of Ramadan, along with other measures related to Islamic practices, leading one critic to declare that Democrats “aren’t wasting any time.”

Rep. Grace Meng, a New York Democrat, reintroduced legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday. Meanwhile, Texas state Rep. Suleman Lalani, also a Democrat, filed several pro-Islam bills ahead of the 90th Texas legislative session. They include a resolution recognizing Ramadan, a bill establishing a Muslim Heritage Day and a measure requiring public schools to provide halal meals upon request.

Diwali would become the 12th federally recognized holiday under Meng’s legislation, according to her office. Pennsylvania, Connecticut and California also recognize it as a state holiday.

Meng said Monday that “Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. At a time when anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate is on the rise, recognizing Diwali as a federal holiday sends a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, are valued members of our society.”

Lalani’s proposals – H.R. 16, H.B. 236 and H.B. 401 – would recognize “the holy month of Ramadan,” designate Feb. 4 as a day “in recognition of the historic, cultural, and social contributions of Muslim Americans to this state,” and require school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to provide halal meal options upon request by a student or parent, respectively.

H.R. 16 also states that the 90th Texas House would “extend to Muslims across the Lone Star State sincere best wishes for a joyous and meaningful observance.” In 2023, Democratic state Rep. Salman Bhojani introduced a similar measure, which was signed into law.

Texas Republicans criticize Muslim Heritage Day proposal

Some Texas Republican lawmakers have opposed Lalani’s proposals. State Rep. Mike Olcott posted Monday that “the Democrats aren’t wasting anytime,” alongside a screenshot of H.B. No. 236.

“On the first day of filing, they have already introduced a bill establishing ‘Muslim Heritage Day’ in Texas!” Olcott continued. “Pretty sure I know how I’m voting on this bill – what say you?!”

The state is home to a Sharia-free caucus, comprising about 30 Republican House members. Two Texas Republican representatives chair the federal Sharia-Free America Caucus in the U.S. House.

Muslims comprise approximately 2% of Texas’ population.

Other states have recognized Ramadan

Democratic lawmakers in California, Georgia and several other states have introduced similar resolutions honoring Ramadan in recent years. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has celebrated those efforts.

In February 2025, CAIR urged Congress and “all government bodies” to honor the “Islamic holy month of Ramadan and support Muslim-friendly resolutions recognizing Ramadan and its concluding celebratory holiday, Eid al-Fitr.”

CAIR’s political arm says on its website that its goal is “building Muslim political power.”

Several officials in Republican-led states have moved to designate CAIR as a terrorist organization or have already done so, including in Texas and Florida. CAIR closed its Florida operations last week after the designation took effect.

(Image credit: Unsplash)