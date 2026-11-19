(The Center Square) – After all ballots have been tallied in a close race in the Houston area, Democrats have flipped the Texas State Board of Education.

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(The Center Square) – After all ballots have been tallied in a close race in the Houston area, Democrats have flipped the Texas State Board of Education.

Prior to the election, Republicans held a 10-5 majority. After the election, Democrats will hold an 8-7 majority.

Democrats flipped four seats on Nov. 3 with voters sending a message that they were unhappy with the direction the board has taken on a number of education issues.

The SBOE is the policy-making body of the Texas Education Agency, which is statutorily required to adopt policies, rules and regulations; approve budgets; execute contracts to purchase textbooks and instructional materials; direct the investment of the Permanent School Fund; among other actions. Members serve on three committees.

Each member represents roughly 1.8 million Texans in 15 districts. The majority are located in the eastern half and most populated areas of the state. Members are elected to four-year overlapping terms.

Voters ousted incumbent Republicans and flipped seats after widespread bipartisan opposition to a range of issues. They include sweeping curriculum changes to the way Social Studies and history is taught, extensive errors in a new Blue Bonnet curriculum that cost taxpayers roughly $5 million to fix, opposition to only biblical texts being taught in public schools and to a new Education Savings Account program.

“The composition of the State Board of Education matters. A political party is less important than a commitment to all students and a thorough knowledge of education, which has been absent,” public-school advocate, Mary Lowe with Families Engaged, told The Center Square. A lifelong Republican, Lowe joined other Republicans who supported Democrat Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa because of her pledge to fix the public school system.

“Politics and cultural battles may have a place in higher ed, neither party should mitigate core academic standards based in fact in K-12 for cultural and religious ideology,” Lowe said. A large percentage of Texas public schools have consistently reported that their students can’t perform at their grade level in reading and math.

On Nov. 3, nine seats were on the ballot. Democrats won six. They also won by large margins in most races. Republicans won three races.

Working with Hinojosa they plan to implement a series of reforms, including finding ways to prevent a state takeover of failing schools. Hinojosa has also said she plans to fire TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on her first day in office.