Democrats clash over Israel, Gaza in Missouri congressional primary debate

Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Missouri, and former Rep. Cori Bush traded blows over the Israel-Hamas War during a recent St. Louis Public Radio debate. The exchange highlighted stark foreign policy…

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Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Missouri, and former Rep. Cori Bush traded blows over the Israel-Hamas War during a recent St. Louis Public Radio debate. The exchange highlighted stark foreign policy differences ahead of the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.

Bell, the incumbent who ousted Bush two years ago, argued for continued military aid to Israel. He compared the country to allies such as Taiwan and Ukraine, stating they are on the front lines against America’s sworn enemies.

“I am no fan of Benjamin Netanyahu, but we’re still going to stand with our allies,” Bell said.

Appealing to his Democratic base, Bell highlighted Israel’s abortion laws and its LGBTQ community in contrast with Hamas. He condemned the Iranian-backed terror group for its violent extremism.

“Hamas is a terror state that’s supported by Iran, which is the leading sponsor of terrorism,” Bell said. “And they are doing everything they can to intercept and disrupt that process so that the innocent folks there can’t get it.”

Bush took a starkly different stance. She stated she would absolutely vote to cut off military aid to Israel while “human rights violations are happening.” She cited Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to describe the situation in Gaza as a “genocide.”

“I do believe that Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal,” Bush said.

Bush argued for Palestinian self-determination and mentioned co-hosting a vigil at the U.S. Capitol for both Israeli and Palestinian lives lost since Oct. 7, 2023.

Beyond foreign policy, the candidates painted vastly different pictures of each other.

Bell accused Bush of funneling tornado relief donations into a political action committee to pay herself and her husband $750,000.

Bush denied the allegations and fired back by highlighting a discrimination lawsuit from Bell’s tenure as St. Louis County prosecutor.

The two also sparred over political loyalty. Bell slammed Bush for previously suggesting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were fascists just weeks before the election. Bush accused Bell of taking campaign cash from so-called “Trump MAGA billionaires” and the pro-Israel group AIPAC.

Each candidate confirmed support for Medicare for All and wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bell, Bush debate on STLPR before the 2026 August primary. Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/STLPR