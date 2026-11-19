(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Senate Commerce Committee advanced the nomination of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Wednesday…

Share



(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Senate Commerce Committee advanced the nomination of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Wednesday after Democrats boycotted the vote.

Democrats did not appear at the committee in hopes of tanking nominee Danielle Thumann Severs’ confirmation process. The committee’s vote brought Thumann Severs one step closer to being confirmed before Democrats take over the Senate in January.

“All Democratic members of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee object to the majority stacking independent commissions with Republicans and rushing nominees through the Committee process in this lame duck session with no Democratic pairs,” the committee Democrats said in statement .

All Democrats on the committee sent committee chairman Ted Cruz a letter urging that her nomination process be postponed until January. Cruz refused to postpone the markup and held the vote.

“Candidly, it’s a terrible harbinger heading into next year,” Cruz said. ““What it should tell all of us is the Democrats have zero intention of processing any of the president’s nominees. We are heading into two years of total obstruction, total war, partisan warfare is what the Democrats are promising us.”

There are currently three FCC commissioners, two of whom are Republicans. Democrats objected to advancing one Republican FCC nominee without a Democratic pair. They fear that Trump could fire Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat on the five-member FCC, if he were able to add Thumann Severs, according to Politico.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr received criticism from Democrats over his investigations into media companies and stations, such as CBS and ABC. He reportedly opened an investigation into ABC’s “The View” in February over a potential violation of equal time rules for political candidates.

Top congressional Democrats called for Carr’s resignation in September 2025, accusing Trump and his appointees of of weaponizing the federal government against their perceived political enemies. House Oversight ranking member Robert Garcia launched an investigation into the suspension of late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose show returned to air after a few days.

(Photo credit: LinkedIn/Danielle Thumann)