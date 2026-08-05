Democratic Socialists of America are ‘not for working people,’ Hawley says, referencing ‘radical’ agenda

As results from Tuesday’s primary show a divide in support for far-left Democrats, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America marks a…

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As results from Tuesday’s primary show a divide in support for far-left Democrats, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America marks a growing socialist agenda in the Democratic Party.

“I think the Democratic Party has gone so far left, and the rise of these woke socialists is the worst of all worlds,” Hawley told Heartlander News in an interview Wednesday. “They want the government to control everything, and they want their woke ideology to be the absolute mandated belief system in the United States of America.”

Michigan voters chose progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed as the Democratic nominee for Senate. He will face Mike Rogers, a former congressman and the Republican nominee, in the general election Nov. 3. Although not a Democratic socialist, El-Sayed holds several of their positions, including Medicare for All and ending U.S. military aid to Israel.

But Missouri voters chose Rep. Wesley Bell over DSA candidate and former Rep. Cori Bush in the Democratic primary for the congressional seat representing St. Louis. The race was called about an hour after polls closed, indicating a sizable lead for Bell.

Hawley said Missourians “don’t want anything to do” with the progressive politics in other states.

“They are radical leftists, and I hope that we can continue to expose their far-left agenda,” he said, adding that the DSA’s “woke ideology” is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“They want men in women’s sports,” Hawley said. “They want our children told that you’ve got to transition to another gender when they go to public schools. They want therapy treatments being given to children without parents’ knowledge, let alone their consent.”

This woke ideology opposes parents’ rights and the people’s freedom, Hawley said, adding that the DSA paints its agenda as being for working Americans, but in reality, socialism opposes American principles.

“They pretend that they’re for working people. They’re not for working people,” he said. “What they want to do is take your kids away from you. They want to trans them. They want to give them abortions. They want to give them abortion drugs. I mean, this is their whole agenda.”