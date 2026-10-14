Democratic senator faces hiring discrimination backlash over push for DEI interns

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey searched Tuesday for interns who are non-white, gay or part of another “underrepresented” group.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey searched Tuesday for interns who are non-white, gay or part of another “underrepresented” group.

Markey encouraged those who were “BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class [or] veterans” to apply for an internship at his office in Boston, Massachusetts, which raised concerns about whether he violated discrimination laws.

“I’m hiring motivated and eager interns for the Spring 2027 semester in my Boston office,” Markey said. “BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, veterans, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Monday, November 9th.”

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment on the potential legal problems with Markey appearing to favor certain groups of applicants over others. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon’s office declined to comment.

Markey’s office did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Markey also called on these specific groups to apply in a July 9, 2025, job listing. Democrats repeatedly advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Massachusetts senator faced backlash for his statement, with many accusing him of hiring discrimination and of being racist against white people.

“Are white men allowed to apply, senator?” Republican Texas Rep. Brandon Gill asked on X.

President Donald Trump’s administration rolled back DEI initiatives on the first day of his second administration. He signed an executive order on Jan. 20, 2025, to eliminate DEI programs he deemed “radical” and “wasteful,” as well as “preferencing” in the federal government.

Since Trump entered office for his second term in January, businesses like Goldman Sachs began eliminating their policies against white and male members.

The Supreme Court ruled in June 2023 that racial prejudice in college admissions was unconstitutional, indicating that preferring certain characteristics is a violation of the law.

(Image credit: Senate Democrats, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)