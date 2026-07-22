Democratic governor says ‘software error’ registered 6,600 self-identified non-citizens to vote

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday that over 6,000 non-citizens were mistakenly added to her state’s voter rolls due to a “serious software…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday that over 6,000 non-citizens were mistakenly added to her state’s voter rolls due to a “serious software error.”

Sherrill said in a statement that last week, she discovered a software error in the state’s Motor Vehicles Commission (MVC) had “led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office.”

She added that the individuals had “answered ‘no’ when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for drivers’ licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway.”

“This happened under the previous administration and, upon learning this information, I immediately ordered my chief counsel to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of what occurred,” Sherrill asserted. “I also ordered the removal of any residents from our voter rolls who were erroneously added between June 2023 and June 2024. The new MVC Administrator that I appointed has begun the process of replacing the vendor responsible for administering the system.”

Sherrill also noted that her administration’s “preliminary analysis” of the matter suggests that “fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted.” The individuals “were registered as Democrats, Republicans and Unaffiliated voters and were scattered across the state,” per her statement.

“I want to underscore how seriously I take this matter,” Sherrill emphasized. “As a military veteran who swore an oath to defend our Constitution, and as a former federal prosecutor, I believe the integrity of our elections is fundamental to our democracy.”

“This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now,” she continued. “I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable.”

When reached for comment, Sherrill’s office referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to her statement from Tuesday.

Sherrill’s announcement comes just days after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin claimed that DHS had identified thousands of non-citizens on voter rolls in California, Nevada, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Politico first reported on Thursday.

A preliminary @DHSgov review found over 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote in four states: California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.



This shouldn’t be a red or blue state issue: ONLY Americans should elect American leaders.



We’ve put these governors on notice.… pic.twitter.com/9hpsg5xhS0 — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) July 17, 2026

“We’ve put these governors on notice,” Mullin added. “States must work with us to ensure free, fair, and honest elections.”

(Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill | Image credit: X/@MikieSherrill)