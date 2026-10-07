Democrat governor declares state of emergency after about 100 measles cases

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order Monday declaring a “state of emergency” as the state reports more than 100 measles cases.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order Monday declaring a “state of emergency” as the state reports more than 100 measles cases.

As the Empire State’s neighbor Pennsylvania continues to top the charts with number of measles cases — with over 1,000 as of Monday — Hochul signed an executive order Monday calling for the state to increase its monitoring and vaccination efforts. New York reported 108 measles cases as of Saturday, according to Hochul’s order.

“After reviewing the latest data on measles cases in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront this disease,”Hochul said in a statement posted to her government website.“No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease. That is why I have taken steps to increase the number of health professionals who can vaccinate and test. These emergency measures will protect New Yorkers and support our community partners as they work tirelessly to address the spread of this disease.”

The executive order stressed the necessity to vaccinate New Yorkers in preventing the disease starting “the MMR [measles, mumps and rubella] vaccine is the only reliable way to prevent measles.”

To increase vaccination efforts, Hochul opened up the level of authorized personnel to administer the shots to include “paramedics, advanced EMS providers, pharmacists and midwives, and in addition to physicians, also allows nurses to order testing,” the order indicated.

Since July 15, New York health departments have administered over 1,000 doses of the MMR vaccine across rural areas of the state and also created a “Measles Dashboard” to show the latest updates of the outbreak in the state.

“I appreciate Governor Hochul’s swift action to help address ongoing measles cases. Department staff are working closely with local health departments and regional partners to track and contain the current measles outbreak,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement posted to Hochul’s website. “The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is the best protection — protecting nearly all people against disease who receive the recommended doses. I urge New Yorkers to check their vaccination status and make sure that they and their families are protected.”

Hochul’s Executive Order issuing a “state of emergency” allows the State to “respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows healthcare professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated and tested, if needed,” the statement from the governor’s office said.