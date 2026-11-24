(The Center Square) – A Seattle nonprofit that was supposed to help LGBTQ victims of domestic violence took millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded government grants while paying six-figure…

Share



(The Center Square) – A Seattle nonprofit that was supposed to help LGBTQ victims of domestic violence took millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded government grants while paying six-figure salaries to multiple executives, plus severance.

The organization dissolved months later and has refused to answer questions about its spending of taxpayer dollars.

The Northwest Network of Bisexual, Trans, Lesbian, and Gay Survivors of Abuse was financed almost entirely with taxpayer money. It received approximately $3.6 million in government grants since 2021 — or 92% of its revenue — from City of Seattle, King County, two Washington state departments, and at least one federal agency. None of the agencies provided specifics on what the money was spent on.

Ocean Eerie, the nonprofit’s executive director, received $322,801 in compensation in 2024 and $733,449 since 2021. Elizabeth Bringier, another executive director who worked with Eerie, received $165,953 in 2024 and $459,776 since 2022.

Together, the two employees received more money in 2024 than the entire nonprofit collected that year. The nonprofit received $430,224 from taxpayers that year via government grants before dissolving – nearly $60,000 short of the total funds given to Eerie and Bringier.

Neither could be reached for comment.

Services? Or just salaries?

Over the past few years, the Northwest Network has not published new studies or resources showing work on behalf of LGBTQ victims of domestic violence. The nonprofit’s website is not operational, and its phone number is disconnected.

Connie Burk – a former Northwest Network executive who last worked for the nonprofit nearly a decade ago – created an archive of the organization’s earlier materials. Many of those resources appear to have been funded by government grants in the early 2010s. Burk told The Center Square her archive is not affiliated with the nonprofit’s recent leadership and that she has “absolutely no idea” how to contact Eerie or Bringier.

“The original website is no longer accessible and may not return,” Burk wrote. “If you have NW Network pdfs, electronic docs or printed material that you don’t see in the archive, PLEASE share it with us so we can add it here.”

Internet archives from 2025 did not show evidence of resources being provided from recent grant funds, only “Relationship Skills Class” curriculum being sold for $2,500. Burk now provides the curriculum on her website for free.

Severance and secrecy

The Northwest Network’s latest tax filings reference severance payments, but the recipient(s) and dollar figures were not disclosed.

Eerie’s spouse, Reuben Otero, served on the nonprofit’s board of directors but did not participate in decisions concerning Eerie’s severance or compensation, according to the 2024 tax return; “The organization’s conflict of interest policy was followed.” Otero also worked in the Washington State Governor’s Office within the Washington State Office of Equity as a pro-equity consultant.

Otero did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t have to guess what their money accomplished or where it went,” said Sheila Weinberg, the CEO of Truth in Accounting – a nonprofit government financial transparency organization. “When you’re getting taxpayer money, you should be as transparent as possible.”

In total, Eerie’s compensation increased roughly 252% over three years. In comparison to similar-sized nonprofits, Eerie’s compensation was extremely high – approximately 82% above the 90th percentile – according to a 2025 report analyzing nonprofit salaries for CEOs and executive directors in King County.

“When leadership salaries substantially exceed comparable nonprofit benchmarks, the board should be prepared to explain and justify those decisions,” Weinberg said. “When an executive’s spouse serves on a nonprofit’s board, independent oversight of compensation becomes especially important. Recusal is a safeguard, but it doesn’t eliminate the need for transparency and documented decisions.”

“I would not be surprised”

The Northwest Network was founded in 1992 and was previously known as the “Advocates for Abused and Battered Lesbians” in 1987.

The Center Square reached out to more than 20 former employees and board members. Most could not be reached or declined to comment. Others said they did not know the nonprofit dissolved in April 2025. The organization’s 2025 tax return had not yet been made public as of November 2026.

“I’m not in contact with anyone there anymore,” said Mara Dauber, a former board chair who left in 2023 and spoke positively about the nonprofit. “I would not be surprised (if it closed down)… It seemed as though the organization was going to wind down.”

Helen Nelson, an accountant hired by the Northwest Network, declined to provide a copy of the nonprofit’s 2025 tax return to The Center Square or answer question about the nonprofit’s spending of taxpayer dollars. She said the organizations’ leaders were not interested in making any public statements. Nelson did not specify whether she spoke with Eerie, Bringier, or someone else.

Weinberg said nonprofits have an obligation to disclose their returns and should be eager to explain how they spent public funds, even after dissolution — especially if it’s difficult for the public to independently verify whether services were delivered.

“They should want to talk and provide information to educate taxpayers about the money they got from the government,” Weinberg said. “I personally don’t think they should receive severance, especially if they’re receiving money from taxpayers.”

The nonprofit’s also drew questions and criticism earlier this year on Reddit.

“They were never a good organization to begin with, they did not help people,” wrote Frank Farmer. “In the nonprofit community (these salaries are) absolutely outrageous… they went out in an awful way screwing over everyone that donated money to CLIENTS that went straight into their personal pockets.”

Farmer did not respond to an interview request from The Center Square.

Six agencies decline interviews

Records obtained by The Center Square show the Northwest Network received grants from the City of Seattle, King County, Washington Department of Commerce, and Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). The nonprofit has also received federal funding from both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Center Square contacted all six government entities to request interviews about their grant processes, but staff at each agency declined interview requests or did not respond. Several agencies provided written explanations with broad guidelines on what the money was intended for, but they did not provide evidence of services provided.

Weinberg said she was disappointed but not surprised.

“They don’t pay attention to things as much as they should,” Weinberg said. “Government agencies have a responsibility to ensure taxpayer-funded nonprofits deliver the services they promise. Writing a grant check isn’t enough. Agencies should be able to demonstrate what taxpayers received in return.”

Seattle’s Human Services Department (HSD) said it paid Northwest Network $677,073.80 from 2021 to 2024.

“We’re not able to accommodate an interview at this time,” wrote HSD spokeswoman Caitlin Moran. “The funding supported direct advocacy, housing assistance, and safety services for LGBTQ+ survivors of violence, employment readiness, basic needs, and leadership development for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness; and organizational support to strengthen services for survivors of gender-based violence.”

Washington DSHS said it gave the Northwest Network approximately $1.9 million between 2013 and 2023 to provide “culturally appropriate community-based services for victims.”

“Thank you for the opportunity for an interview; however, we’ve provided the information we have,” agency spokeswoman Norah West wrote to The Center Square.

Washington’s Department of Commerce identified eight grants that were active between 2019 and 2025 with the nonprofit receiving approximately $1.66 million.

“We decline an interview at this point,” wrote spokeswoman Allison Sundell. “Washington state’s contracting template has standard terms and conditions, and the work must align with an organization’s grant application. Time that staff spend working on a grant-related project is an allowable expense for reimbursement. The time billed must be for work that’s within the scope of the grant.”

Hannah Kurowski, a spokeswoman for King County Department of Community and Human Services, wrote the county paid approximately $841,000 to the Northwest Network from 2021 to 2024 to provide support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“King County did monitor this organization and visited multiple times while under contract to confirm services were delivered,” Kurowski wrote in an email. “We are not in a position to speak to its subsequent financial decisions or the assertions raised regarding executive compensation. At this time, we have no additional information to share.”

Emily Langlie, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, said the Northwest Network was awarded at least $752,000 by the DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women between 2015 and 2017 to provide services for those who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking. Records show the nonprofit was also awarded $441,537 in 2021.

“I have limited info on grants in my role at DOJ, and we are not the ones doing any performance evaluations so I cannot speak to that,” Langlie wrote in an email to The Center Square.

Federal HHS records show the nonprofit has received $2,750,000 from the Administration for Children and Families since 2013 through a “Family Violence Prevention and Services” grant, but an HHS spokesperson stopped responding when asked for further information.

None of the six agencies explained whether the Northwest Network would have been allowed to use grant funds on severance payments.

Paperwork destroyed

Nonprofits in Washington are legally required to disclose assets to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office prior to dissolution.

Mike Faulk, a spokesman for the AG’s Office, confirmed the Northwest Network’s plan for asset distribution was approved in March 2025 prior to its dissolution a month later, but he stated the records were discarded within one year pursuant to the office’s retention policy.

Just months before dissolving, the Northwest Network reported $477,611 in net assets.

Faulk did not respond to interview requests or answer how members of the public would be expected to know about a nonprofit’s dissolution in time to request relevant documentation before it’s destroyed.

Records obtained by The Center Square show the Northwest Network made plans in 2022 to distribute assets to similar nonprofits in the event of dissolution. The AG’s Office has not confirmed whether that took place.