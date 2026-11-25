(The Daily Signal) – The Drug Enforcement Administration allowed an additional 1.4 million fentanyl pills to enter the United States while the agency closed in on a massive bust, the Associated…

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(The Daily Signal) – The Drug Enforcement Administration allowed an additional 1.4 million fentanyl pills to enter the United States while the agency closed in on a massive bust, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

DEA agents watched dealers move packages of the highly lethal pills through hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals, and self-storage facilities in New Mexico and other states, the AP added. The agency surveilled the trafficking from August 2024 through April 2025, so the operation overlapped with the opening months of the second Trump administration.

The number of pills could be higher than the estimated 1.4 million, as the AP did not include in its tally several drug deals that lacked specific pill counts or were not under DEA surveillance. The outlet based its count on “thousands of pages of court documents, investigative records, detailed wiretap reports and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage.”

The government has defended sting tactics as a means to track the major players in the drug trade, as this operation reportedly helped close the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using every lawful tool available to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the organizations responsible for trafficking fentanyl into our communities,” said Tessa DuBerry, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, to the AP.

However, a former senior executive at the DEA told the AP that fentanyl is too dangerous to allow onto American streets.

“Everybody wants the big fish, but the big fish isn’t guaranteed,” Brian Besser, a former DEA senior executive who oversaw the agency’s Rocky Mountain division, told the AP. “When you’re dealing with a substance that can take this much human life, you can’t gamble like that.”

Previous reports noted that agents allowed the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in an operation that began during the Biden administration in 2023 and ended early in the second Trump administration.

Whistleblowers came forward to expose the quantities of fentanyl allowed to enter the country in an effort to track the shipments to higher-ranking drug traffickers. It prompted investigations by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, and the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

In November 2019, during the first Trump administration, the Justice Department instructed agents to seize fentanyl whenever “practicable,” as even unintended contact with the drug can be fatal. But in 2024, the final year of the Biden administration, agents received more discretion.

DEA whistleblower David Howell was the first agent to go public with complaints; he is represented by the whistleblower advocacy group Empower Oversight. The Daily Signal first reported in July that the Biden administration formally changed the policy while a review of the whistleblower’s complaint was ongoing with the Office of Special Counsel.

Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt, while serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee staff, helped investigate Operation Fast and Furious, an Obama administration gunwalking operation in which firearms were allowed to cross into Mexico.

Last week, Leavitt wrote to the chairmen and ranking members of relevant House and Senate committees, alleging retaliation by DEA supervisors against Howell and Emmett Fritz, another agent who made protected whistleblower disclosures.

Leavitt’s letter said Special Agents Howell and Fritz were ostracized in the office, denied training and travel, excluded from operations, and encouraged to retire. The agency opened an internal affairs investigation into Fritz, while another official referred Howell to the Office of Inspector General for a leak investigation, the letter says.

“In practice, they [whistleblower protections] too often require vigorous oversight pushing back on inappropriate agency action in order to actually expose and deter agency misconduct,” Leavitt said in the letter last week to members of Congress. “But it is extremely difficult to expect federal employees to step forward if they are not actually protected against retribution and reprisal.”