(Daily Caller News Foundation) – People in Washington, D.C., consume pornography on OnlyFans at high rates during the workday, according to the CEO of OnlyFinder, Max Anderson, whose company…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – People in Washington, D.C., consume pornography on OnlyFans at high rates during the workday, according to the CEO of OnlyFinder, Max Anderson, whose company published a report on OnlyFans spending.

People in the nation’s capital spend more on OnlyFans content per capita than any of the 50 states in the US, according to the OnlyFinder’s OnlyFans Wrapped 2026 report. OnlyFans spending in the District drops off heavily at night, suggesting commuters are consuming a disproportionate amount of pornographic content during the workday, Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

While the public report does not present data related to the time spent on OnlyFans, Anderson explained the firm’s internal finding about pornography spending in the District to the DCNF.

“People who work in D.C. are heavily using OnlyFans inside the boundaries of the District of Columbia during the workday, and then their usage drops off a cliff when they go home to the suburbs at night,” Anderson told the DCNF.

“The data certainly supports that D.C. workers are heavily using OnlyFans during the workday,” Anderson told the DCNF.

OnlyFinder is an online service that works as a search engine and discovery tool for OnlyFans content. OnlyFans does not have a curated homepage or search feature embedded on the website, and so most of the internet traffic searching for OnlyFans content is routed through OnlyFinder, according to Anderson. OnlyFinder began reporting the estimated spending on OnlyFans content in 2025.

The population of D.C. spends $277,248.85 per 10,000 adults on OnlyFans content, OnlyFinder report estimates by tracking the geographic location of devices engaging with the site’s content.

Around 23% of D.C. jobs are in the federal government, and federal workers have previously come under fire for watching porn on the job in a 2017 investigation from NBC News 4. The investigation alleged that over 100 federal workers were sifting through pornography for up to six hours a day on their office computers.

OnlyFans is a UK-based subscription service platform used almost exclusively for pornography and not-safe-for-work content. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to access content from producers, but per Anderson, a significant portion of subscriber spending is on pay-per-view personalized content and direct messaging.

The United States is the largest market for OnlyFans, with Americans spending $4.9 billion on the platform in 2026, per the OnlyFinder report. People in the Portland, Oregon, greater metropolitan area spent $459,994.20 per 10,000 adults on OnlyFans, more than any other metro area in the world.

States that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election spent about 13% more on OnlyFans per capita than states that President Donald Trump won. The top 12 states for per capita OnlyFans spending were all Democrat led states.

Over 90% of OnlyFans spenders are men, Anderson said. Men are reporting feeling lonelier than ever, and 90% of men consume pornography at least once a month, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health.